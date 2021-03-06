Happy International Women’s Day 2021! The United Nations has declared March 8 as International Women's Day, with the aim of giving women equal rights and respect, to honour the invisible struggle of women. There are many reasons for celebrating International Women's Day. Whatever the form may be of a woman, whether it is of a mother, sister, daughter, teacher, lawyer, doctor, journalist, soldier, government worker, engineer or even a housewife, she deserves the same right as men. It is impossible to imagine this world without women. Women are often discriminated against in professional life. Many times even in the family, they do not get equal rights and respect. And while we fight to make the world a better place, let's come together for it. And as International Women's Day 2021 is finally here, we have compiled Women's Day 2021 greetings and Happy Women's Day wishes which you can send. Given below is a list that includes Women's Day WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook greetings, Instagram quotes SMS, GIFs, messages and Hike Stickers.

In 1908, 15,000 women marched to New York City to demand voting rights, to reduce working hours, and to get better pay. A year later, in 1909, the first National Women's Day was celebrated on 28 February in the United States, as announced by the Socialist Party of America. In 1910, a woman named Clara Zetkin (Leader of the Women's Office of the Social Democratic Party of Germany) floated the idea of ​​celebrating International Women's Day, suggesting that women should celebrate International Women's Day in every country to advance their demands. And what better way to celebrate this important day than by sharing Happy International Women’s Day 2020 wishes and messages, Women’s Day Special WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures to our friends and family. We also bring to you International Women's Day 2020 Instagram Stories, Hike Stickers, GIF Images, SMS and messages which you can send to the women you know.

Behind Every Successful Woman Is Herself. Have a Wonderful Women’s Day!

Happy International Women’s Day, to Someone Who Is Much More Wonderful Than They Think, With All My Love.

Some Women Are Lost in the Fire. But You Are Built From It! Best Wishes on International Women’s Day.

You Just Smile and the World Changes. Let the Harmony and Colours of Spring Shine in Your Life!

A Charming Woman Doesn’t Follow the Crowd. She Is Herself! Today Is Yours and So Is Every Other Day!

The theme of "International Women's Day" for this year is "Women in leadership: an equal future in a COVID-19 world" ("Women Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future in the World of COVID-19"). This theme underscores the contribution of girls and women around the world as health care workers, innovators, etc. during the COVID-19 epidemic. International Women's Day was first celebrated in 1996 with a theme. That year the United Nations had the theme for it, 'Celebration of the past, planning for the future.

