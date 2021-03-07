International Women's Day is celebrated every year on 8 March in honour of women. Its main objective is to spread awareness about the honour and rights of women. Talking about the year 2021, this year International Women's Day is being celebrated with the theme of 'Women in leadership: an equal future in a COVID-19 world'. The has been chosen amidst a host of circumstances. To cherish women's power, we have for you Happy Women’s Day wishes and messages, International Women’s Day WhatsApp Stickers and Women’s Day 2021 greetings to send across everyone or shared on Twitter, Hike, Facebook or Telegram. If you are searching for the latest images and wallpapers to keep as your Facebook cover photos or send across messages of Happy Women's Day, we have made a wonderful collection of the same.

Significantly, this year this theme has been set to highlight the contribution of girls and women worldwide as healthcare workers, innovators etc. during the COVID-19 pandemic. Women's Day was formally introduced in the 20th century, but in the mid-19th century, on March 8, 1857, some women workers in New York City, America, staged a protest demanding better work conditions and better pay. According to the report of Britannica, at that time the police crushed the demonstration with full force, but after many years, those women fought again and formed an independent women's union to show their strength to all. What better way to celebrate this important day than by sharing Happy International Women’s Day 2021 wishes and messages, Women’s Day Special WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures to our friends and family. We also bring to you International Women's Day 2021 Instagram Stories, Hike Stickers, GIF Images, SMS and messages which you can send to the women you know.

International Women's Day's main objective is to make people aware of the respect and rights of women. Women are also celebrated on this day in offices, schools, government institutions, etc. with events, parties and get-togethers.

