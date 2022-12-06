Every year, the full moon day in the Hindu month of Karthi, where the Karthik nakshatra presides, is celebrated as Karthika Deepam. Karthika Deepam 2022 in India will be celebrated on December 6 and is an important festival in various parts of South India. Considered to be similar to the celebration of Raksha Bandhan in North India, Karthika Deepam is commemorated by lighting up various lights and diyas across the home and preparing various delicious delicacies and commemorating the bond between siblings. As we prepare to celebrate Karthigai Deepam 2022, people are sure to share Happy Karthikai 2022 wishes and greetings, WhatsApp messages, Thiruvannamalai Deepam images, HD wallpapers and SMS with family and friends. Karthigai Deepam 2022 Date: Rituals, Nakshatra Timings and Significance of The Festival Celebrated By Tamil Hindus.

There are various stories and folklore around the celebration of Karthikai. However, the most prominent legend is that of the six stars. According to some legends in Hindu Mythology, Lord Shiva created his son Kartikeya from his third eye or his six primary faces (Tatpurusam, Aghoram, Sadyojātam, Vāmadevam, Iśānam, and Adhómukham). It is believed that these six faces transformed into six children, and each of them was brought up by six Kartika nymphs. These six nymphs later merged together to form Parvati and are represented by the six stars that form the Kartikeya Constellation. Here are Karthigai Deepam 2022 wishes and greetings, WhatsApp messages, Thiruvannamalai Deepam images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can share. Karthigai Deepam 2022 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online.

Image Reads: This Karthigai Deepam Day, May Lord Shiva Remove All the Negativities From Your Life. May You Be Showered With Happiness, Good Health, Wealth and Good Luck. Wishing You and Your Family a Very Happy Karthigai Deepam.

Image Reads: Here’s Wishing You a Very Blissful, Joyous and Happy Karthigai Deepam 2022.

Image Reads: May the Lights of Karthigai Deepam Illuminate Your Life, and May You Be Showered With Lord Shiva’s Choicest Blessings.

Image Reads: Here’s Extending My Warm Greetings and Best Wishes to You on the Joyous Day of Karthigai Deepam.

Image Reads: Wishing You Good Health, Wealth, Peace and Happiness on the Day of Karthigai Deepam.

The celebration of Karthikai 2022 will revolve around lighting up earthen lamps, known as Akhal Vilakku and praying for the health and well-being of one and all. Karthika celebration is said to also celebrate the bond between siblings. We hope that these wishes add to your celebrations and festivities. The commemoration of this festival is also believed to ward off evil and fill your life with all love, light and happiness. Happy Karthikai!

