On the festival of Karthigai Deepam, people mainly worship Lord Shiva and his son Lord Kartikeya. It is celebrated by Tamil Hindus and is dedicated to the infiniteness of The Almighty. According to the traditional Tamil Solar Calendar, Karthigai Deepam 2022 will be observed on December 6. On this day, a row of Agal Vilakkus or clay oil lamps, is placed in the house, deemed an auspicious symbol. These oil lamps with 365 wicks are prepared at home to be lit in Shiva shrines. People also commemorate the bonding of brothers and sisters on this day. On the occasion of Karthigai Deepam 2022, share images and HD wallpapers for free download online as wishes, WhatsApp messages and greetings to celebrate the day. Karthigai Deepam 2022 Date: Rituals, Nakshatra Timings and Significance of The Festival Celebrated By Tamil Hindus.

