Happy Maha Shivratri 2020 Wishes in English: Messages, WhatsApp Stickers, SMS, HD Images And Quotes to Share on The Auspicious Day of Lord Shiva

Happy Maha Shivratri! Maha Shivratri is the annual Hindu festival that celebrates the convergence of Shiva and Shakti. Maha Shivratri falls in the Hindu calendar months of Magha or Phalguna (February / March) and is celebrated through the night. Maha Shivratri 2020 will be celebrated on February 21, Friday. Devotees across the world perform pujas, sing songs and praise the glories of Lord Shiva on this day. People also enjoy sharing Happy Maha Shivratri wishes and messages, Shivratri 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures to celebrate this day with their friends and family.

Maha Shivratri translates to “the Great Night of Shiva'' and this day is celebrated with great fervour and dedication across the globe. It is believed that it was on this night that Shiva performed the heavenly dance of creation, preservation and destruction. In fact, many people also observe the stringent Mahashivratri fast, where they abstain from eating solid food. Followers of Shaivism celebrate this day by embracing the teachings of Lord Shiva and dedicatedly pay homage to the Lord at Shiva temples. Renowned Shiv temples have the Jyotirlingas and are flooded with ardent devotees who offer milk to the Shiv Ling. Mahashivratri 2020 Date: Know Puja Vidhi, Maha Shivratri Shubh Muhurat, Significance and Legends Associated With the Festival of Lord Shiva.

If you, too, are excited to commemorate this annual celebration of love, togetherness and the victory of light over darkness, here are some Happy Maha Shivratri wishes, Shivratri 2020 messages, Happy Shivratri WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status pictures to share with your friends and family. Maha Shivratri 2020: Lord Shiva Bhajans And Shiv Tandav Stotram to Listen to And Share on The Auspicious Festival of Shankar Bhagwan.

Maha Shivratri 2020 WhatsApp Image 1 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: This Shivratri, May Lord Shiva Shower His Blessings on All of You and Shower Happiness Upon Each of Your Family Members. Wishing You All a Very Happy Maha Shivratri.

Maha Shivratri celebration in India is also accompanied by fun fairs in various areas, close to the iconic Shiva temples. It is a widely celebrated holiday where people bring out their religious side and rever Shiva in all his power and might. Since Maha Shivratri is believed to be the day that Shiva performs the dance of creation, various traditional dance organisations also mark this day by performing Natyanjali. We hope that this Maha Shivratri is filled with happiness and blessings. Happy Maha Shivratri 2020.