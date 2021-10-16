Happy National Boss Day 2021! Boss Day is celebrated on October 16 every year and on this day people wish their bosses a lot of happiness by sending them fun greetings & HD Images. National Boss Day is celebrated to express love to your managers, team leadership, etc. This day is celebrated in the United States of America as well as in India by all the employees to show respect to their bosses employees express their gratitude for the contribution of the boss in their work life. Many employees plan a surprise for their boss or give them gifts. Apart from this, some employees also send greeting cards and bouquets of flowers to the boss to say thank you. On National Boss Day 2021 we have for you some of the best messages, quotes and GIFs to send greetings to your boss. We also have some of the best quotes and WhatsApp Stickers you can send to your team lead, expressing sheer gratitude to them.

In the year 1958, Patricia Bays Haroski founded the day in honour of her father, who was also her employer. She began the ritual of celebrating the day by taking this leave to improve morale and the relationship between supervisors and their employees. Today, to honour the kind intentions, we have some of the best National Boss Day 2021 wishes, HD images, messages, Boss Day quotes, GIFs and greetings to appreciate your boss and thank them:

WhatsApp Message Reads: Managing People Isn’t Easy, Especially With Knuckleheads Like Me in the Office. How Do You Do It?

WhatsApp Message Reads: You’re the Best Boss I’ve Ever Had, and I’m Not Just Saying That Because I Want a Raise.

WhatsApp Message Reads: We’d Be at a Loss… Without You As Our Boss!

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Make Every Day Feel Like Casual Friday.

National Boss Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers

A wish today is incomplete without fun WhatsApp stickers. You can use the easiest medium aka WhatsApp to send amazing texts and messages, and it is available at the Play Store app. Android phone users can visit the app or click HERE to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers.

The main tradition on Boss Day is that if you have a great boss, find a way to surprise them. Buy them a card or a gift, they will love it. It is worth noting that along with giving gifts to your boss, you can celebrate this day by appreciating their work. We wish you Boss Day once again and make sure you already set a reminder to send your bosses the best of wishes today.

