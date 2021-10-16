One shares a bitter-sweet relationship with their bosses at work. You may even call it a love-hate relationship. They help you to become the best version of yourself but at the same time, the same humans can be taxing for your mind and body. TBH, it is difficult to describe one’s feelings for their boss. So, let these amazing Boss’s Day quotes, wishes and images do the job for you this Boss’s Day 2021 in India. Every year, countries like the United States and India observe the wonderful day dedicated to bosses. Happy Boss’s Day 2021 Greetings: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Status, Quotes, SMS, Messages and HD Images To Wish Your Boss.

WhatsApp Message Reads: You’re Living Proof That You Don’t Have To Be Bossy To Be a Great Boss. Happy Boss Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: You’re a Great Boss, but You’re an Even Better Friend. Thanks for All You Do! Happy Boss Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bosses Like You Create Leaders Like Me. You Are a Teacher, Mentor, Advisor and Much More Than a Cooperating Boss. Happy Boss Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dear Boss, It Is Because of Your Guidance That Today I Am a Successful Professional. Happy Boss Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Had You Not Shown So Much Confidence in My Capabilities, I Would Have Never Made It Big in Life. Happy Boss Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Are One in a Million Boss. So Proud of You and Your Dedication. Happy Boss Day!

