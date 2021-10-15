Boss's Day is celebrated in India on October 16 every year. This annual observance aims to smoothen the rapport between the employer and employee and offers a day to celebrate and appreciate all that the good bosses in our corporate world do for us. From taking a firm stand against overworking to protecting their team in any scenario, the role of a boss is diverse and extremely challenging. Boss's Day 2021 aims to highlight this and the especially new struggles that new bosses across the world have endured, adapting to the Work From Home system. As we prepare to celebrate Boss's Day 2021 in India, here is everything you need to know about this observance.

When is Boss's Day 2021 in India?

Boss's Day is celebrated on or around October 16 every year in the United States. India also celebrates Boss's Day on October 16 every year. This day aims to help colleagues gel better with their bosses and take the time to appreciate them and showcase their love for their bosses.

History of Boss's Day

The celebration of Boss's Day was first started by Patricia Bays Haroski, who registered "National Boss' Day" with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in 1958. The date October 16 was of immense importance to Patricia as it was her father's birthday. Since she worked for her father as a secretary for State Farm Insurance Company in Deerfield, Illinois, this observance became a gesture to celebrate him and showcase how much she cherishes him.

Messages and Greetings to Send on National Boss's Day 2021

WhatsApp Message Reads: One Day a Year Isn’t Enough To Recognize You and the Great Work You Do. Thanks! Happy Boss Day

WhatsApp Message Reads: Just Wanted To Let You Know That I Appreciate Everything You Do for This Company and the Employees Who Work for It. Happy Boss Day

WhatsApp Message Reads: You’re More Than a Boss – You’re a Mentor and a Leader. Thanks for Everything You Do. Happy Boss Day

WhatsApp Message Reads: Thanks for the Example You Set and the Support You Give. You Bring Out the Best in Us All. Happy Boss Day

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Boss’s Day to Someone Who Lives the Mission and Vision of Our Company, and Always Goes the Extra Mile.

While the celebration of Boss's Day continued to gain popularity over the next few years, its grand observance only began in 1979, when Hallmark Cards recognised this day and began to push promotions for this day. Here's wishing everyone a Happy Boss's Day!

