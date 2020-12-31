Happy New Year 2021 or as we say in Hindi, aapko naye saal ki bohot, bohot shubhkamnayen or maybe in Urdu which goes, Naya Saal Mubarak ho! Whichever way you wish your loved once, the point is that your feelings must reach to them along with your best wishes. We had a really tough year 2020 and with all our hearts we would want to wish you a very happy, prosperous and most importantly, healthy new year and what better way to send across love online via Shayariwhen most of New Year's Eve celebrations is going virtual amid the pandemic!

Shayaris are deep, meaningful and a great way to convey love during this season so if you are looking for Happy New Year Shayari on Google or Happy New Year in Advance Shayari, New Year Shayari, New Year Shayari, New Year Shayari, Happy New Year Latest Shayari, Shayari 2021 etc. we have your back! In such a way, if you also want to wish your loved ones a happy new year in advance, then you need not worry! We also have New Year 2021 wishes in advance, HD images, inspiring quotes, Happy New Year messages. To perfect end the year and begin another with positivity, Happy New Year 2021 wishes in advance, Facebook greetings, Instagram quotes, messages, WhatsApp stickers, New Year HD images and more can be shared among closed ones.

Gul Ne Gulshan Se Gulfam Bheja Hai

Sitaro Ne Aasman Se Salam Bheja Hai

Mubarak Ho Aapko Naya Saal

Humne Adwanse Me Yeh Paigaam Bheza Hai

Phool Khilenge Gulshan Me Khubsurti Nazar Aayegi

Beete Saal Ki Khatti Mithi Yade Sang Rah Jayegi

Aao Milkar Zashn Mnaye Nye Saal Ka Hunsi Khushi Se

Naye Saal Ki Pahli Subah Khushiyan Anginat Layegi

Es Rishte Ko Yunhi Banaye Rakhna

Dil Me Yaadon Ke Chiraag Jalaye Rana

Bhut Pyara Safar Raha 2020 Ka

Bas Aesa Hi Saath 2021 Me Bhi Bnaye Rakhna

Purana Saal Sabse Ho Raha Hai Door

Kya Kare Yahi Hain Kudrat Ka Dastoor

Beeti Yaadein Soch Kar Udaas Na Ho

Karo Khushiyo Ke Saath Naye Saal Ko Manzoor

Happy-New-Year 2021 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Happy New year

New-Year-2021-Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Happy New year I Hope All Your Dreams Come True In 2021-Onwards and Upward!

Download WhatsApp Stickers for New Year

Why not make the new year even more colourful and Wish a happy new year with WhatsApp stickers to share with your friends and family? You MUST check out some interesting WhatsApp stickers that the Android phone users you can check out the Play Store app or click HERE to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers.

Apart from the Shayaris, you can also check out some of the best Happy New Year 2021 wishes in advance, Facebook greetings, Instagram quotes, messages, WhatsApp stickers, New Year HD images and more to share with your closed friends. Scroll on to find latest New Year 2021 images with wallpapers of wishes and greetings. We also have positive quotes and images to send on New Year's Eve. With this, we would like to wish you a very Happy New Year 2020!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2020 10:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).