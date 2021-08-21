One of the main harvest festivals celebrated in Kerala is Onam falling in the Malayalam calendar month of Chingham. This year the ten-day Onam celebrations began on August 12 and Thiruvonam will be celebrated on August 21. In this new age of virtual meets, we bring to you some really special Onam 2021 wishes that you can share with your colleagues, friends and family. While we celebrate this festival at home, we have brought a collection of Happy Onam Whatsapp Wishes, Happy Onam Greetings and GIF stickers to make your Onam day all the more special. Onam 2021 Wishes, HD Images & Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, GIFs and Thiruvonam Telegram Photos For Loved Ones Celebrating Kerala’s Harvest Festival.

Like every year, people in Kerala visit each other sharing delicacies, but because of the ongoing pandemic situation, people prefer celebrating it at home with near and dear ones. Onam is observed to be the homecoming day of King Mahabali on earth and make huge preparations welcoming him at their home. Let us celebrate the lovely day of Thiruvonam 2021 with lovely greetings, beautiful Onam Ashamsakal images, WhatsApp messages, HD Wallpapers and SMS.

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Festival of Togetherness, Homecoming, Celebration, and Fun. Here’s a Happy Onam Wish to Each and Every One. Happy Onam 2021.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Flower Carpets, Boat Races, Delicacies and Celebrations Too. May This Onam Bring All the Happiness for You. Happy Onam to Everyone.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Lovely Festival of Onam Bring More Happiness to Your Life. Warmest Wishes to Everyone. Happy Onam 2021

WhatsApp Message Reads: Do What You Like, Say What You Feel, All the Scars of Past and Present, May This Onam Heal. Believe and Be Blessed. Happy Onam 2021.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Celebration, Happiness and Prosperity Are Sent to You Today, Wish You a Very Happy Onam, May Health and Wealth Come Your Way.

We hope you share these messages and wishes with your loved ones and if you have any more ideas and wishes, do share and comment below.

