Gear up to celebrate Thiruvonam, the main day of Onam festival, Kerala's biggest festival. It falls on August 21. As the world continues to be in the middle of a pandemic, the festival might witness downscaled celebrations. The festival comes along with many cultural and traditional values. It is celebrated to honour the kind-hearted, benevolent King Mahabali on his return to his kingdom during Onam time. They also send Thiruvonam messages, Onam images and WhatsApp stickers to celebrate and wish people during the festival. Onam Ashamsakal in Malayalam Photos, New WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings

Onam festival is celebrated in the month is Chingam which is between July and August. Onam celebration is one of the biggest celebrations for the people of Kerala. Thiruvonam means sacred Onam day and it is the most important day of the 10-day long festival. The festival is celebrated worldwide irrespective of caste, religion or class. Twitterati Share Pictures of Sumptuous Sadhya Ahead of The Festive Day.

The traditional Onam wishes are in the Malayalam language. With the national harvesting festival around, the search engine platforms are flooded with keywords like 'Onashamsakal' or 'Onam Ashamsakal' which means Onam wishes. You can download Whatsapp messages, GIF Images and SMS from here to wish your friends and family on the auspicious occasion.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Colour and Lights of Onam Fill Your Home With Happiness and Joy. My Heartiest Wishes to You and Your Family On the Eve of Onam.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Onam. On This Joyous Occasion of Onam, I Wish You Joy and Good Health and May You Always Enjoy the Bounty of Nature!

WhatsApp Message Reads: It’s Onam! So, Let’s Celebrate the Spirit of the Harvest Festival in All Its Splendour. Decorate Your House With Pookalams, Listen to the Melodious Onappattus and Enjoy the Auspicious Festival of Onam!

WhatsApp Message Reads: It Has Been Great To Celebrate Onam With You Every Time. Despite Being a Mile Away, the Memories of the Good Festive Time Are Still Warm in My Heart. Cherishing Those Happy Moments, I Wish You and Your Family a Very Happy Onam!

Onam SMS Message Reads: Memories of Moments Celebrated Together. Moments That Have Been Attached in My Heart, 4ever. Make Me Miss U, Even More, This ONAM. Hope Dis ONAM Brings In Good Fortune & Abounding Happiness 4 U!

People clean their house, decorate it with beautiful rangoli and pookalam, wear new clothes, worship the Onathappan statue or Thrikkakara Appan idol. These are made of clay and symbolise Lord Vaman, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu who sent King Mahabali to Patala or netherworld. People can enjoy Onam Sadhya at various restaurants but social distancing shall be maintained taking mandatory precautions. Wish everyone a Happy Onam 2021!

