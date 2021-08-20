Thiruvonam is the day with the biggest celebrations of Kerala's annual harvest festival, Onam. Onam 2021 started on August 12 and it ends on August 23. Thiruvonam 2021 will be celebrated on August 21, Saturday. And people are all geared up to wish their near and dear ones with most beautiful wishes and messages. This is why, we bring you a collection of Onam 2021 wishes, Happy Thiruvonam 2021 greetings, Onam images, HD wallpapers, Happy Onam WhatsApp stickers, SMS and GIFs and a lot more for free download online. Onam 2021 Wishes & Happy Thiruvonam HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Quotes and Wallpapers To Send to Your Loved Ones This Harvest Festival.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the celebrations might not be as large as always, but the festival comes along with a lot of cultural and traditional values. It is celebrated to honour the kind-hearted, benevolent King Mahabali on his return to his kingdom during Onam time. They also send Thiruvonam messages, Onam images and WhatsApp stickers to celebrate and greet people during the festival. Know Significance and Celebrations Related to Kerala Festival Honouring King Mahabali.

Onam is the biggest festival in Kerala and is celebrated on a large scale. Thiruvonam is the most important day of the 10-day long festival and is called the sacred Onam day. The festival connects Kerala with the world irrespective of caste, religion or class. 8 Heavenly Dishes You Just Can't-Miss in Traditional Vegetarian Feast.

The traditional Onam greetings are in the Malayalam language. As the annual harvesting festival is around, people search various platforms for greetings of the festival. Keywords like 'Onashamsakal' or 'Onam Ashamsakal' are the most trending ones which mean Onam greetings and wishes. You can download Whatsapp messages, GIF Images and SMS from here to wish your friends and family on the auspicious occasion. You can download Onam 2021 WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Colour and Lights of Onam Fill Happiness and Prosperity in Your Home. Happy Thiruvonam!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May God Bless You and Fill Your Heart With Joy & Happiness. May the Color and Lights of Onam Fill Your House With Happiness and Joy. Happy Thiruvonam!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Celebration, Happiness and Prosperity Are Sent to You Today, Wish You a Very Happy Onam, May Health and Wealth Come Your Way

WhatsApp Message Reads: Onam Is a Perfect Time for the Family To Bond. So This Year’s Onam, I Wish You and Your Family a Good Time. Happy Thiruvonam!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May King Mahabali Bless You With Good Health and Happiness. May All Your Hopes, Dreams and Wishes Come True. Happy Thiruvonam!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing That King Mahabali Blesses You With All That You Desire. Happy Thiruvonam!

Onam is celebrated in the month Chingam pf Malayalam calendar which falls between July and August as per the gregorian calendar. People clean and decorate their houses with beautiful rangoli and pookalam, wear new clothes, worship the Onathappan statue or Thrikkakara Appan idol. These statues are made of clay and symbolise Lord Vaman, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu who sent King Mahabali to Patala or netherworld. People can enjoy Onam Sadhya, the traditional multi-course vegetarian feast at various restaurants but social distancing shall be maintained taking mandatory precautions. Wish everyone a Happy Onam 2021!

