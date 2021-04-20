Ram Navami is the annual celebration of Lord Rama's birthday. It is celebrated during the spring festival of Chaitra Navratri. As the name suggests, Ram Navami falls on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri. Ram Navami 2021 will be celebrated on April 21. While there are various ways of observing this important festival among family and friends, sharing Happy Ram Navami 2021 wishes, Ram Navami messages, Ram Navami 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures is a common practice.

Lord Ram was born to King Dasharatha and Queen Kausalya in Ayodhya. A descendant of Lord Vishnu, Ram Avatar holds immense importance for the followers of Hinduism. From his commitment to his wife Sita to his dedication towards his people, there are various things that Lord Ram is known for. His birthday is, therefore, celebrated with great enthusiasm by Hindu devotees across the world. There are massive festivals and processions organised in various parts of the country, especially in Ayodhya. This year, the celebrations will be symbolic as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in India. The celebration of Ram Navami is especially grand in Janakpurdham in Nepal as well. Ram Navami 2021 Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Rituals: Here’s the Significance of the Hindu Festival Celebrating Lord Rama’s Birth Anniversary.

Ram Navami 2021 also marks the last or ninth day of Navratri. People are sure to be enthusiastic to celebrate this festival with all the pomp and valour. However, considering the ongoing pandemic, the celebrations on the streets and temples are sure to be much more strictly monitored. But we can always celebrate this joyous occasion by sharing Happy Ram Navami 2021 wishes, Ram Navami messages, Ram Navami 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures online with family and friends.

Ram Navami Greetings And Messages

Happy Ram Navami 2021 Wish (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: This Ram Navami, May You Be Blessed with Good Health, Wealth, Peace, Happiness, and Prosperity. Jai Shri Rama. Happy Ram Navami 2021.

Ram Navami 2021 Poster (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: Mangal Bhawan Amangal Haari. Dravahu Su Dasharath Ajara Bihari. Ram Navami Ki Shubhkamnaye.

Ram Navami 2021 Wallpaper (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: Ram Jinka Naam Hai, Ayodhya Jinka Dhaam Hai, Aise Raghunandan Ko, Humara Pranam Hai, Aapko Aur Aapke Parivar Ko Ram Navami Ki Hardik Shubhkaamnaayein.

Ram Navami Greeting (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: Warm Greetings on the Auspicious Occasion of the Birth of Lord Rama – the 7th Incarnation of the Dashavataras of Vishnu! Happy Ram Navami! Happy Ram Navami 2021

There are various traditions that are followed while celebrating Ram Navami. One particularly popular practice is to recite Rama Kathas, stories from ramayana and singing bhajans and aartis that praise Lord Ram to mark this day. Visiting Ram temples, preparing special delicacies that can be offered to Lord Ram are all important aspects of Ram Navami celebration. We hope that this Ram Navami fills your life with all the prosperity and happiness in life. Here’s wishing you all a Happy and Safe Ram Navami 2021.

