Ram Navami is the Hindu spring festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Ram. Ram Navami is celebrated on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri. Ram Navami 2021 will be celebrated on April 21 and is sure to be a fun and festive affair. Ram Navami is celebrated across India with great enthusiasm and valour by devotees. However, the celebration is especially grand in Ayodhya, which is believed to be Lord Ram's birthplace. As we prepare to celebrate Ram Navami 2021, here is everything you need to know about this celebration.

Ram Navami 2021 Date and Shubh Muhurat

As mentioned above, Ram Navami 2021 will be celebrated on April 21. It marks the last day of Chaitra Navratri, which is celebrated to welcome the spring season. Chaitra Navratri 2021 began on April 13 and will go on till April 22. The ninth day (Navami) during this celebration will be commemorated as Rama Navami.

Rama Navami Madhyahna Muhurat: 10:19 AM to 12:52 PM, April 21

Navami Tithi begins at 12:43 AM on April 21

Navami Tithi ends at 12:35 AM on Apr 22

Ram Navami: Significance, Rituals and Puja Vidhi

There are various things that devotees do to celebrate the birth of Lord Ram. Ram Navami celebrations are especially grand in Ayodhya, where people recite Rama Kathas, re-read the Ramayana and share various stories of Lord Ram and his greatness. People ensure to visit the temple to offer their prayers to Lord Ram and celebrate this day by preparing various delicious delicacies to offer to the deity. In addition to Ayodhya, Sita Samahit Sthal, Sitamarhi, Dhanushkodia and various other places in India, as well as Janakpurdham in Nepal, also have grand celebrations to mark this day.

The celebration of Ram Navami 2021 is sure to be much more close-knit this year as India continues to battle the second wave of COVID-19. We hope that this celebration brings you peace and happiness while also keeping you and your family safe. Happy Ram Navami 2021!

