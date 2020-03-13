Happy Rang Panchami 2020 Hindi Wishes: Greeting, WhatsApp Messages, Stickers, Images And Quotes to Share on The Festival of Colours And Panch Tatva

Happy Rang Panchami 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

The festival of Rang Panchami is celebrated five days after the festival of Holi is observed. As the name goes, it is celebrated on ‘Panchami’, i.e., the fifth day of Krishna Paksha, the waning phase of the moon during the month of Phalgun, as per the Hindu Samvat calendar. Also known as Panch Tatva, the observance is celebrated majorly in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, and several parts of north India as well. People splash and spray colours on the occasion of Rang Panchami. People also share Rang Panchami wishes with their loved ones on this auspicious day. If you, too, are looking for the latest and amazing Rang Panchami 2020 wishes and greetings in Hindi, then you can find the latest collection here. It also includes Rang Panchami WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, SMS and GIF Images. Rang Panchami 2020 Date and Significance: Know All About the Festival of Colours That Follows Holi Celebrations.

People can send across these newest Hindi Rang Panchami 2020 wishes and greetings via WhatsApp messages, Facebook statuses, Instagram posts, Snapchat stories, Hike messages among other popular social messaging apps. It is a nice feeling to reconnect with your dear ones on this special day and shower them with these warm Rang Panchami wishes. Happy Rang Panchami 2020 Wishes and Messages: WhatsApp Images, Quotes And Greetings to Share on The Festival of Colours Celebrated After Holi.

People can share these popular Rang Panchami 2020 wishes and greetings in Hindi through text messages, picture messages, videos, SMSes, and GIFs as well. We, at LatestLY, bring you the latest collection of best and popular Hindi Rang Panchami 2020 wishes which you can share with your friends, family, relatives etc.

Rang Panchami 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Rang Panchami WhatsApp Message: Chali Pichkari Uda Hai Gulal, Rang Barse Neele, Hare Aur Lal, Mumbarak Ho Aapko Rang Panchami Ka Tyohar!

Rang Panchami 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Rang Panchami Facebook Greetings: Pichkari Ki Dhar, Gulal Ki Bauchar, Apno Ka Pyar, Yahi Hai Yaaron Holi Ka Tyohar. Happy Rang Panchami!

Rang Panchami 2020 GIF!

Rang Panchami 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Rang Panchami WhatsApp Message: Thoda Rang Abhi Baaki Hai, Thoda Gulal Abhi Baaki Hai, Kyu Mayus Hote Ho Zindagi Ke Jhamelo Se, Rang Panchami Ki Fuhar Abhi Baaki Hai. Happy Rang Panchami!

Rang Panchami GIF!

Rang Panchami 2020 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Rang Panchami Facebook Greetings: Rang Panchami Jaise Indradhanush Ka Pyaar, Chaaron Taraf Hai Rangon Ki Bauchhar, Shubhkamnaye Hai Tumhe Hamari, Lo Jhelo Rang Bhari Pichkari. Happy Rang Panchami!

Rang Panchami WhatsApp Stickers

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging platforming, it is also used to send festival greetings and messages. You can download Rang Panchami WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it your closed ones.

The festival of Rang Panchami is celebrated with grandeur festivities at the temples of Vrindavan and Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. It is said that the occasion of Rang Panchami is observed to activate the ‘panch tattva´, also known as the five elements that constitute the universe. These 5 elements are – earth, light, water, sky, and wind. Special prayers are offered on this day, and traditional rituals are performed too.

Rang Panchami is being celebrated on March 13 this year. Some people will be celebrating the festival of colours on March 14 as well. We at LatestLY, wish you all a very “Happy Rang Panchami 2020”, and hope you enjoyed sharing the above festive wishes and greetings.