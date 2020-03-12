Happy Rang Panchami 2020 Wishes and Messages: WhatsApp Images, Quotes And Greetings to Share on The Festival of Colours Celebrated After Holi

Rang Panchami wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Rang Panchami is the annual Hindu celebration that is full of colours, fun and play. It is observed on the fifth day from Holi, which is the Phalgun Krushnapaksh Panchami. Rang Panchami 2020 falls on March 13 and will be celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour by people from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and other Northern states in India. While Rang Panchami celebrations are filled with gulaal, coloured water and of course delicious snacks, a newer element in this celebration has to be the Rang Panchami wishes and messages. People enjoy sharing Happy Rang Panchami wishes and messages, Rang Panchami 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Rang Panchami special Facebook Status Pictures with their friends and family to mark this day. We have made a collection of the same. Rang Panchami 2020 Date and Significance: Know All About the Festival of Colours That Follows Holi Celebrations.

Rang Panchami celebrations stem from various folklores and legends that differ from place to place. The most widely accepted reason behind this celebration has to be the commemoration of the five elements that make life - earth, light, water, sky and wind. The main reason behind celebrating Rang Panchami is the activation of Panch Tatva. This is done by invoking the five basic elements, thereby, restoring balance in life. There are others who also believe that Rang Panchami celebrations, which are observed approximately five days after Holi celebrations, are said to be on the day when the fire lit during Holika Dahan completely purifies the surroundings.

Rang Panchami celebrations are mainly focused in the central and northern states in India, with the grandest celebrations arising from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. It is essentially a Marathi tradition that was widespread with the rising rule of Marathas. As people across the country prepare to celebrate this festival of colours, here are some Happy Rang Panchami wishes and messages, Rang Panchami 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Rang Panchami special Facebook Status Pictures to send to your friends and family.

Message reads: Auspicious Red, Sunkissed Gold, Soothing Silver, Pretty Purple. Blissful Blue, Forever Green. I Wish You and Your Family Is Blessed With the Most Colourful Rang Panchami! Happy Rang Panchami!

Message reads: Celebrating the Colours of Our Beautiful Relationship, I Wish You and Your Family All the Bright Hues of Life. Happy Rang Panchami!

Message reads: May God Gift You All the Colours of Life, Colours of Joy, Colours of Happiness, Colours of Friendship, Colours of Love and All Other Colours You Want to Paint in Your Life. Happy Rang Panchami!

Message reads: Here’s Wishing You a Holi With Sweet Moments and Colourful Memories. Wishing You All a Very Happy Rang Panchami!

While Rang Panchami is a crucial festival, most people have combined its celebration with Holi, especially in the urban parts of the country. However, various rural areas continue to mark this celebration with great enthusiasm and prepare to bring in the festival with the colours of gulal, sprinkles of water and the scrumptiousness of delicious food. We hope that this Rang Panchami fills your life with all the happy colours and brings you closer to your inner balance. Happy Rang Panchami!