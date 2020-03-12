Rang Panchami 2020 Date and Significance: Know All About the Festival of Colours That Follows Holi Celebrations

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

Spring is known to be the season of colours and blossoms. And while we have just finished enjoying a joyous and eventful celebration of the festival of colours, Holi 2020, the enthusiasm and love for colours continue to be in the air. This is mainly because of the much-awaited festival of Rang Panchami, which is celebrated five days after Holi (Chhoti Holi) celebrations. Rang Panchami is an annual Hindu festival that is especially observed in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh and Rang Panchami 2020 will be celebrated on March 13. This festival holds great significance in the central and northern parts of India and here is everything you need to know about celebrating Rang Panchami. Chaitra Navratri 2020 Dates: Know Significance of Worshiping Goddess Durga During Nine Day Navaratri Festival.

Rang Panchami 2020 Date

Rang Panchami falls on the fifth day of the second fortnight of the month of Phalgun and is widely celebrated by various communities across India. Observed, five days after Holi, Rang Panchami 2020 will be celebrated on March 13.

Why is Rang Panchami Celebrated?

While Rang Panchami celebrations may be rather diluted in cities that celebrate this festival on rang wali Holi, its commemoration continues to be extremely frivolous in the rural parts of India. There are various legends and folklore behind the celebration of Rang Panchami. Some believe that the fire that is ignited during Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi actually purifies and balances the earth on this day, which is celebrated with all the colours, music, dance and food. Meanwhile, there is a legend that Rang Panchami invokes the five elements of life - earth, light, water, sky and wind - which not only make the universe but also our human bodies.

Significance of Rang Panchami

Because of its presence in the history books and its source of celebration, this festival is said to be extremely significant for Hindus. Rang Panchami celebrations revolve around playing with gulal and coloured water with your friends and family. It signifies a day of celebrating the balance that the universe is blessed with, thanks to the Pancha tantra (five elements) of life.

As we inch closer to celebrating this beautiful festival, we hope that it fills your life with all the positive colours that you deserve. Here’s wishing everyone a colour and fun-filled Rang Panchami 2020!