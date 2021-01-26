Republic Day 2021 is here. On January 26, we celebrate the anniversary of the date that the Indian Constitution came into effect every year. Republic Day in India is a national holiday, celebrated with flag hoisting ceremonies in various institutions, Republic Day Parades among other festivities. People often enjoy sharing Republic Day Special messages, Happy Republic Day 2021 wishes, 72nd Republic Day WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends online.

January 26, 2021, will mark the 72nd Republic Day of India. While India got independence from the British Raj in 1947, we were governed by the Government of India Act of 1935. On November 26, 1949, the Indian Constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly. However, it only came into effect on January 26, 1950. January 26 marks the anniversary of the day that the Indian National Congress proclaimed Purna Swaraj in 1929, giving India's freedom struggle a momentum.

The Indian Constitution plays a monumental role in shaping the country we live in and is a testament to our forefathers' core beliefs who helped India become an independent country. Republic Day helps us remember what our constitution stands for. As we prepare to celebrate the 72nd Republic Day, here are some Republic Day Special messages, Happy Republic Day 2021 wishes, 72nd Republic Day WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share online with family and friends.

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Thousand Salutes to This Great Nation of Ours. May It Become Even More Prosperous and Great. Happy Republic Day 2021!

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Special Day, Let’s Promise Our Motherland That We Will Do Everything To Enrich and Preserve Our Heritage, Our Ethos and Our Treasure. Happy Republic Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Glory of Republic Day Be With You Forever. Happy Republic Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Watan Se Khoobsurat Koi Sanam Nahi Hota, Tirange Se Khoobsurat Koi Kafan Nahin Hota. Gantantra Diwas Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hail the Glorious Indian Republic! Hope Our Country Is Blessed with Everlasting Peace & Prosperity, This Republic Day and Always.

WhatsApp Message Reads: One Nation, One Vision, One Identity! “No Nation Is Perfect, It Needs To Be Made Perfect.” Happy Republic Day

Various rituals and traditions often surround Republic Day celebrations. The annual Beating Retreat marks the end of Republic Day festivities on January 29 to the Delhi Republic Day Parade where the Prime Minister and other important dignitaries witness phenomenal march pasts and parades from the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and others. On the eve of Republic Day, the president awards the Padma Awards to civilians who have excelled in various fields. Here's wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day 2021!

