A very happy Republic Day 2021! With a beautiful atmosphere of patriotism present in India on January 26, people have taken a day off and are celebrating the day with family and other local communities they are a part of. During situations like this you hear patriotic songs around and people hoisting the national flag. You can wish your friends with these messages to celebrate the day! On this day a parade is held to show unity, integrity in the cultural diversity of the country. Not only Rajpath, but also various schools, colleges and government offices will hoist the flag and sing the national anthem. It is very important to remember the freedom fighters who liberated the country by sacrificing their lives. These people fought continuously against the British to make India a free country.

It is not a festival of any particular religion but the whole country and on this occasion, you can send greetings of this national festival to your friends and relatives. As we celebrate Republic Day 2021 virtually, here, we bring you wishes and HD images, Republic Day 2021 WhatsApp stickers you can share through online messenger apps such as Telegram, Signal, Facebook and more. Also known as Gantantra Diwas, the Happy Republic Day 2021 messages, photos of tiranga, greetings and patriotic quotes defines the beauty of our nation, and its unity in diversity.

Republic Day Wishes and Messages

Happy Republic Day 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Make a Pledge to Our Motherland That We Will Do Everything That We Can To Rid It of All the Evils. Happy Republic Day!

Happy Republic Day 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Our India Be Successful and Prosperous Today and Always. Happy Republic Day.

Happy Republic Day 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Our Nation Is the Greatest in the World, but Let Us Strive to Make It Even Better. Happy Republic Day!

Happy Republic Day 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hail the Glorious Indian Republic! Hope Our Country Is Blessed with Everlasting Peace & Prosperity, This Republic Day and Always.

Happy Republic Day 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Freedom Has Not Come Easy, It Is Because of the Sacrifices of Our Freedom Fighters, so Never Take It for Granted. Happy Republic Day!

Republic Day 2021 Wishes & Messages to Send on January 26:

Send This GIF With Message: Happy Republic Day 2021

Happy Republic Day 2021 GIFs (Photo Credits: File Image)

Like many events, the online messaging app has created Republic Day 2021 WhatsApp stickers to mark this significant day. Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download Republic Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers.

On this day, you can also find the latest and creative stickers on WhatsApp and Signal, which you can easily share on respective platforms. We have for you some of the best Republic Day Wallpapers, Republic Day WhatsApp Stickers, Republic Day wishes, Republic Day wishes images, Republic Day wishes in English. We hope that the above Republic Day 2020 wishes, messages and images will be helpful to you to mark this day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2021 09:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).