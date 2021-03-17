St. Patrick's Day is celebrated on March 17, every year. Saint Patrick's Day marks the death anniversary of Saint Patrick, who died in the fifth century. St. Patrick's Day 2021 celebrations are sure to be a fun yet unique affair as the pandemic continues to pose a threat to normalcy. A festival that has been celebrated for more than a thousand years, St. Patrick's Day is often considered a religious as well as a cultural festival. In addition to enjoying some fun parties with family and friends, people also share Happy St. Patrick's Day 2021 wishes and messages, St. Patrick's Day WhatsApp Stickers, St. Patrick's Day 2021 Facebook Status Pictures and more online.

Saint Patrick was born in Roman Britain. He was a patron saint from Ireland and lived during the 5th century. He is believed to have died on March 17, 461. He was kidnapped at the age of 16 and brought to Ireland as a slave. Although he managed to escape, he returned to Ireland, bringing along with him Christianity for its people. Saint Patrick's day is now being celebrated for more than 1000 years. Saint Patrick explained the Holy Trinity using the Shamrock(three leaves of native Irish clover).

People of Ireland have been observing the Roman Catholic feast of Saint Patrick's day from around the 9th or 10th century, but the 1st Saint Patrick's day parade happened in America in 1601. Almost a century later, Irish soldiers serving in the English army marched on March 17, in New York, to honour the patron saint. As we celebrate St. Patrick's Day 2021, here are some Happy St. Patrick's Day 2021 wishes and messages, St. Patrick's Day WhatsApp Stickers, St. Patrick's Day 2021 Facebook Status Pictures that you can share online.

"May You Have All The Happiness And Luck That Life Can Hold And At The End Of Your Rainbows Ay You Find A Pot Of Gold." Happy St Patrick's Day

"Wishing You A Pot O' Gold And All The Joy Your Heart Can Hold." Happy St Patrick's Day

"May The Best Day Of Your Past Be The Worst Day Of Your Future." Happy St Patrick's Day

"May The Road Rise Up To Meet You. May The Wind Be Always At Your Back." Happy St Patrick's Day

Apart from the legend of explaining the Holy Trinity, another legend of Saint Patrick was that he banished all the snakes from Ireland, but research suggests that the reptiles could have never occupied Ireland because there are no signs of Snakes in the country's fossil record. Saint Patrick's day is celebrated with parades, shamrocks and all the other Irish things. One of them is Irish music.

