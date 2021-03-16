St. Patrick's Day is celebrated every year on March 17. The idea is to observe the feast of Saint Patrick dedicated to the foremost patron saint of Ireland. By the time of his death on March 17, 461, he had established monasteries, churches, and schools. St.Patrick Day was officially made a Christian feast day in the early 17th century and is observed by the Catholic Church, the Anglican Communion, the Eastern Orthodox Church and the Lutheran Church. On the occasion of St.Patrick's Day, we will share with you seven green recipes to observe the death anniversary of the most famous Irish saint.

St.Patrick's Day is a public holiday in the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador and the British Overseas Territory of Montserrat. Countries like the United Kingdom, Canada, United States, Brazil, Argentina, Australia and New Zealand, especially amongst the Irish diaspora also observe the death anniversary of Saint Patrick. The celebration of this day is done by organising public parades and the wearing of green attire or shamrocks. Christians who belong to liturgical denominations also attend church services. On St.Patrick's day, you would mostly see everything green around you. Even the foods eaten on this day have a green texture.

Green Recipes For St.Patrick's Day

1. Creamy Salsa Verde Kitchen

2. Green Spaghetti

3. Guacamole

4. Andes Chocolate Cake

5. Avocado Pickles

6. Spinach Pesto

7. Shamrock Cupcake

On the occasion of St.Patrick's Day 2021, you should indeed try one of the above recipes with your family and loved ones. Make your own unique delicacy on this religious day and share it with your loved ones.

