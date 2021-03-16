St. Patrick's Day is celebrated every year on March 17. The annual commemoration, which is also known as The Feast of Saint Patrick, is known to be a merry affair where people get together to party. It is a cultural and religious festival to remember the foremost saint of Ireland - Saint Pattrick. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm, across the world. People often take the opportunity of St. Patrick's Day to organise cool parties, DIY fun St. Patrick's Day decorations and spread the cheer of this holy day. Green is the colour most often associated with St. Patrick's Day, and so green decorations are the way if you are prepping for a St. Patrick's Day themed party. As we prepare to celebrate St. Patrick's Day 2021, here are some easy DIYs and St. Patrick's Day decoration ideas that you need to host the perfect house party.

Clover / Shamrock Party Banners

Take any green chart paper and cut out a bunch of three-leaf clovers that you can weave together with a string, and voila you have a clover-themed party banner that is perfect for St. Patrick's Day parties! Saint Pattrick is believed to have used the shamrock to illustrate the Christian doctrine of the Holy Trinity and it is considered to be a symbol of Saint Pattrick. This DIY is therefore the perfect way of brushing on the history of St. Patrick's Day as we go about the celebrations today.

Themed t-shirts to celebrate the spirit of St. Patrick's Day

You can put your old solid tees to good use by using some green fabric paints or even glitter with some hot glue gun! Create anything from the traditional shamrock to the iconic top hat, and add a touch of St. Patrick's Day history to the celebrations!

Cookies are always the answer

Cookies are the fastest way to anyone’s heart. And you can easily turn your party around with themed sugar cookies. Add to the excitement by planning a cookie decoration competition, or simply bake all your worries away with these ideas!

Add a splash of green in everything

A common way of celebrating Saint Patrick's Day is by day drinking with friends and family to celebrate this Irish saint in the Irish way. And what better way to give in to the St. Patrick theme than learn some easy to stir up green mocktails and cocktails.

Decor is the key

And finally, follow these simple tips to create some super cool and easy DIYs that will make your house completely ready for the St. Patrick’s Day party.

We hope that these tips help you in throwing the most enjoyable St. Patrick’s Day parties. As we continue to battle this pandemic, house parties are to be the less risky way of celebrating this day, and we hope you take all the necessary precautions and stay safe. Happy St. Pattrick’s Day 2021!

