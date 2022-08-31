It is finally the most exciting time for Hindus! Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 is almost here. Devotees eagerly wait for this day throughout the year, when Goddess Parvati and Lord Ganesha, the darling son of Lord Shiva, come to earth to fulfil the wishes of their devotees. With the arrival of Ganpati Bappa, the whole atmosphere becomes devotional and everyone appears drenched in the devotion of Gajanan. After welcoming Bappa with pomp, devotees worship him according to the rituals and offer him delicious delicacies along with modaks and laddoos. After worshipping Bappa for ten days, he is given farewell on Anant Chaturdashi. On this special occasion, you can share these wishes, quotes, Facebook greetings, WhatsApp status and wallpapers with your relatives and wish them a Shubh Ganesh Chaturthi! Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Invitation Card Format With Messages & Greetings: Marathi WhatsApp Status, Wishes, Wallpapers & Images To Invite Friends and Family for Ganpati Darshan.

Ganesh Ji is the first God to be worshipped among all the Gods. Therefore, before doing any auspicious work, Ganesh Ji is worshipped. If small measures are taken by following the rules properly at the time of their worship, then Lord Ganesha is known to take away all the troubles of the person as well as fulfil all their wishes. Ganpati Makhar Decoration Ideas for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Here’s How To Decorate Lord Ganesha Idol, Mandap and Singhasan for Ganeshotsav at Home (Watch Videos).

There are two Chaturthis every month. One in Krishna Paksha and the other in Shukla Paksha. The Chaturthi falling in the Shukla Paksha of the month is known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chaturthi. On this day, people wish their loved ones by sending greetings. You can also wish Ganesh Jayanti by sending the below wishes, Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 invitation cards through WhatsApp stickers, Facebook greetings, GIF images and quotes.

Greetings for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022!

Greetings for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Power of Lord Ganesha, Destroy Your Sorrows, Enhance Your Pleasure, And Create Goodness All Around You.

Happy Ganeshotsav 2022

Happy Ganeshotsav 2022

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ganesha Is the God Who Marks the Origin of Everything Good in Our Lives. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ganpati Bappa Morya!

Ganpati Bappa Morya!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ganpati Bappa Morya! May Lord Ganesha Bless You With Knowledge, Intelligence, Prosperity, Contentment and Success. Wish You a Great Ganesh Chaturthi.

May Lord Ganesha Bless You on This Day!

May Lord Ganesha Bless You on This Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Ganesha, the Vighnaharta, Remove All Obstacles and Sorrows From Our Lives. Om Ganpati Namo Namah.

Happy Vinayaka Chaturthi 2022!

Happy Vinayaka Chaturthi 2022!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Satisfaction Be As Large As Ganesh's Appetite, May Your Life Be As Long As His Trunk, May Your Problems Become As Small As His Small, May All Your Moments Be As Sweet As His Laddoos. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Greetings, Ganeshotsav Quotes & Wishes for Vinayaka Chaturthi

According to mythological beliefs, Lord Ganesha was born on this day. Hence, it is celebrated with pomp as his birth anniversary. Lord Ganesha, the first revered among the deities, is worshipped before starting every auspicious work. His worship removes all the troubles from the life of the devotees and brings happiness, prosperity and happiness in life. Wishing everyone a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022!

