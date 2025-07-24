Hariyali Amavasya, also known as Shravan Amavasya, literally meaning "Green New Moon," is observed on the no-moon day in the month of Shravan. It is a significant festival, especially in northern and central India, where it heralds the arrival of the monsoon and the greening of nature. The festival is associated with the worship of Lord Shiva and nature, and it is particularly celebrated in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and parts of Maharashtra. The occasion marks a time of renewal and devotion amidst the lush greenery of the season. Hariyali Amavasya 2025 falls Thursday, July 24. To celebrate the Shravan festival, we bring you Shravan Amavasya 2025 wishes, WhatsApp messages, Lord Shiva images, greetings, quotes and wallpapers that you can share with your friends and family. Sawan 2025 Dates in India As Per Purnimanta and Amanta Calendars: Check Shravan Start and End Dates in North, South and Western Regions.

On Hariyali Amavasya, devotees offer prayers to Lord Shiva, often visiting temples like the famous Mahakal Temple in Ujjain or the Neelkanth Mahadev in Uttarakhand. Devotees observe fasts and perform rituals under sacred trees like peepal and banyan, which are considered symbols of longevity and prosperity. The day is also marked by planting saplings, as communities come together to contribute to environmental preservation. Folk songs, dances, and fairs are held in many places, turning the festival into a lively community event. As you observe Hariyali Amavasya 2025, share Shravan Amavasya 2025 wishes, WhatsApp messages, Lord Shiva images, greetings, quotes and wallpapers. Sawan 2025 Festivals Full List: Check Dates of the Auspicious Hindu Festivals Celebrated in Maharashtra During Shravan Maas.

Hariyali Amavasya (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Happy and Blessed Hariyali Amavasya!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Hariyali Amavasya! May the Greenery Around You Bring You Happiness.

Hariyali Amavasya (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Beauty of Nature on Hariyali Amavasya Fill Your Heart With Joy.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Hariyali Amavasya, May You Be Blessed With Good Health, Wealth, and Happiness.

Shravana Amavasya (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Day Filled With Devotion and Reverence on Hariyali Amavasya.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Spirit of Hariyali Amavasya Inspire You To Nurture and Protect Our Environment.

Hariyali Amavasya not only holds religious significance but also serves as a reminder of environmental responsibility. In agrarian communities, it is believed that beginning agricultural activities around this day brings good harvests. The focus on greenery, tree-planting, and harmony with nature emphasizes a sustainable way of life rooted in tradition. By combining ecological awareness with spiritual practice, Hariyali Amavasya fosters a culture of gratitude and care towards the earth, making it both a spiritual and eco-conscious observance.

