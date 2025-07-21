The auspicious festival of Sawan has arrived, with devotees observing stringent rules and regulations to worship Lord Shiva. Also known as Shravan, the holy month is considered one of the most auspicious periods in the Hindu calendar. Devotees observe fasting prayers every Monday, known as Sawan Somwar vrat. However, due to different lunar calendar systems, the Sawan dates vary across regions. In North India, Sawan 2025 began on July 11, making July 14 the first Sawan Somwar and July 21 the second Sawan Somwar, respectively. However, due to different lunar calendar systems, the Shravan dates vary and might spark confusion among devotees. Hence, we bring you Sawan 2025 dates in India as per Purnimanta and Amanta calendars to check Shravan 2025 start dates and end dates in North, South and Western regions.

Sawan 2025 Dates in India

In North India, Sawan dates are decided according to the Purnimanta calendar. Hence, according to Drikpanchang, Sawan 2025 in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and Jharkhand began on July 11 and will end on August 9.

Sawan Somwar 2025 Dates in North India

First Sawan Somwar 2025: July 14

Second Sawan Somwar 2025: July 21

Third Sawan Somwar 2025: July 28

Fourth Sawan Somwar 2025: August 4

Southern and Western India follow the Amanta calendar. Hence, Sawan 2025 in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu will start on July 25 and end on August 23. Sawan 2025 Festivals Full List: Check Dates of the Auspicious Hindu Festivals Celebrated in Maharashtra During Shravan Maas.

First Sawan Somwar 2025: July 28

Second Sawan Somwar 2025: August 4

Third Sawan Somwar 2025: August 11

Fourth Sawan Somwar 2025: August 18

Meanwhile, Nepal and some Himalayan regions follow the solar calendar. Sawan 2025 in Nepal and some parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh began on July 16 and will end on August 16, following a different solar-based regional tradition.

First Sawan Somwar 2025: July 21

Second Sawan Somwar 2025: July 28

Third Sawan Somwar 2025: August 4

Fourth Sawan Somwar 2025: August 11

The primary reason for the difference in Sawan 2025 dates is the use of two lunar calendar systems. The Purnimanta calendar starts the month on the day after a full moon. The Amanta calendar, on the other hand, starts the month on the day after a new moon. Hence, there is a difference of 15 days in the Sawan 2025 start date in North India compared to the South.

The auspicious month of Sawan is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees keep various fasts during the Shravan month to please Lord Shiva.

