Hariyali Teej 2025 falls on Sunday, July 27. It is celebrated during the monsoon month of Shravana (July–August), is a vibrant festival that marks the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is especially popular in northern and western India, particularly in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh. The word "Hariyali" means greenery, symbolising nature's abundance during this season, and "Teej" refers to the third day after the new moon. Married women observe fasts and pray for the health and longevity of their husbands, while unmarried girls seek blessings for a loving future partner. To celebrate Hariyali Teej 2025 on July 27, people often share Hariyali Teej 2025 wishes. Hence, we bring you Hariyali Teej 2025 wishes, WhatsApp messages, Shravan Teej greetings, HD images of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, quotes and wallpapers that you can download for free online.

One of the most striking features of Hariyali Teej is the colourful celebrations. Women dress in green sarees or lehengas, apply mehndi (henna) on their hands, and adorn themselves with traditional jewellery. Swings are hung on trees, and groups of women sing folk songs, dance, and enjoy sweets like ghewar and malpua. The festival is a beautiful mix of devotion, festivity, and feminine celebration, reflecting both cultural pride and seasonal joy. As you observe Hariyali Teej 2025, share these Hariyali Teej 2025 wishes, WhatsApp messages, Shravan Teej greetings, HD images of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, quotes and wallpapers.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Divine Blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati Fill Your Life With Happiness and Prosperity. Happy Hariyali Teej!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending Heartfelt Wishes for a Blessed Hariyali Teej. May This Festival Bring Peace and Prosperity to Your Family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Swings of Joy Bring Positivity and Harmony Into Your Life. Happy Teej!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Colorful and Joyous Hariyali Teej Filled With Love, Laughter, and Togetherness.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Day, May Your Bond With Your Spouse Grow Stronger and More Beautiful. Happy Hariyali Teej!

Apart from its devotional aspects, Hariyali Teej also emphasizes the importance of nature and womanhood. It celebrates marital bliss, feminine grace, and ecological awareness, all under the canopy of lush green surroundings. The rituals and songs carry stories of love, longing, and devotion between Shiva and Parvati, inspiring women to uphold faith and resilience in their relationships. As monsoon showers rejuvenate the land, Hariyali Teej refreshes the spiritual and emotional bonds of families and communities.

