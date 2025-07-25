Hariyali Teej is a vibrant and joyous festival celebrated primarily in North India, especially by women to honour the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Falling during the monsoon season, it symbolises love, fertility, and the green beauty of nature in full bloom. Married women observe fasts and participate in rituals, while celebrating with music, swings, and traditional attire that reflects the spirit of the season. Kiara Advani, Disha Patani & Other Actresses Slaying in Corset Dresses! View Pics.

Among the most iconic symbols of Hariyali Teej is the colour green, which represents growth, prosperity, and happiness. It’s no surprise that green sarees have become a popular and graceful choice for the occasion, blending deep cultural relevance with timeless elegance. Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani and Other Actresses Look Pretty in Pink Sarees (View Pics).

Bollywood beauties have long championed the green saree, bringing it into the spotlight during festive seasons. Their influence has helped make it a staple for those looking to strike the perfect balance between tradition and style. Whether it’s silk, chiffon, or cotton, a green saree exudes sophistication while maintaining a rooted authenticity.

Pairing a green saree with traditional jewellery, fresh florals, or monsoon-inspired makeup further enhances the festive look, making it ideal for a celebration so rich in heritage. It's not just a fashion statement; it's a tribute to nature, tradition, and feminine grace.

This Hariyali Teej, embracing a green saree, is more than just following a trend; it’s about celebrating culture with elegance and stepping into the season with joy, beauty, and a touch of timeless charm.

