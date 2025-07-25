Hariyali Teej 2025, also known as Shravan Teej is on Sunday, July 27. It is a vibrant monsoon festival celebrated by married and unmarried women, primarily in North India. Dedicated to the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, it falls during the month of Shravan. Women dress in green attire, observe fasts, pray for marital bliss, and enjoy swings hung from trees. The festival is marked by singing traditional songs, applying mehndi, and celebrating sisterhood and nature’s greenery, making it a joyous and spiritually significant occasion. To celebrate the Shravan Teej festival, we bring you simple mehndi designs for Hariyali Teej 2025, Rajasthani mehendi ideas, floral and green leafy henna patterns and minimalist designs to elaborate your traditional look for the auspicious day.

Mehndi designs on Hariyali Teej are not just decorative but deeply symbolic. Women adorn their hands and feet with intricate henna patterns representing joy, love, and prosperity. Common motifs include peacocks, floral vines, leaves, and religious symbols like Om and tridents. Mehndi application is considered auspicious, enhancing the festive spirit and beautifying the traditional attire. The deeper the henna colour, the more it is believed to reflect love between a married couple or the blessings for an unmarried girl. As you observe Hariyali Teej 2025, take inspiration from these Hariyali Teej mehndi videos and images to create beautiful henna patterns for the festival.

Watch Video of Rajasthani Mehndi Design For Hariyali Teej:

Watch Video of Floral & Green Leafy Henna Patterns For Shravan Teej:

Watch Video of Minimalist Mehendi Design For Teej:

Watch Video of Traditional Henna Patterns For Hariyali Teej:

Simple Mehndi Design for Hariyali Teej

Simple Mehndi Design for Hariyali Teej (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Easy Henna Patterns For Shravan Teej

Easy Henna Patterns For Shravan Teej (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Stylish Mehndi For Hariyali Teej

Stylish Mehndi For Hariyali Teej (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Modern mehndi designs for Teej often combine traditional elegance with contemporary flair. While full-hand Rajasthani and Arabic styles remain popular, many opt for minimalist geometric or bracelet-style patterns for a chic look. Glitter and coloured henna are also becoming trendy among younger women. Regardless of the style, applying mehndi is a joyful ritual that brings together women of all ages to celebrate creativity, tradition, and feminine bonding.

