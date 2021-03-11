The festival of Mahashivaratri and Herath Poste goes hand in hand. As Maha Shivratri is celebrated today, March 11 across the country. Herath Poste is celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir. It is one of the largest festivals of Kashmiri Pandits and is celebrated with more pomp. Kashmiri Pandits celebrate Mahashivratri as 'Hereth'. The word Herath is derived from the Sanskrit language which in Hindi means Hararatri or Shivaratri. The temples established called Thokur Kuth to pray Lord Shiva where walnuts are filled in Kalash and Gagar holding great religious belief. Meanwhile, here are some Herath Poshte 2021 wishes, Mahashivratri messages, greetings and photos of Lord Shiva that you can download and share through Facebook, Telegram, Signal, Twitter, Instagram and other social media platforms. In addition, we also bring you WhatsApp stickers that are perfect for making festivals even more special.

Herath is also considered a festival of preserving the intrinsic and positive values ​​of Kashmiri culture. Along with this, it plays an important role in connecting people. Kashmiri Pandits establish Lord Shiva and his family in their homes on Mahashivaratri. It is believed that by doing this, Vatuknath lives as a guest in the houses. Preparations begin to celebrate it about a month in advance. The utensils used in worship on this festival day are used as symbols. Depending on the availability, many homes use old-time brass utensils. Lotus cucumber and kale cabbage are very important in this puja and home-made dishes. Check out some of the best Herath Poshte 2021 wishes, HD images, Maha Shivratri greetings, Telegram messages and WhatsApp stickers to celebrate the occasion.

Herath Poshte 2021 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Herath Poshte 2021! May Lord Shiva Blesses You With Health And Prosperity.

Herath Poshte 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Herath Mubrak Everyone! Let Us Pray for Peace, Prosperity and Brotherhood.

Herath Poshte 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Herath Poshte! May There Be Peace and Prosperity Everywhere! Prayers for Everyone’s Happiness and Good Health!

Herath Poshte 2021 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Herath Mubarak Everyone!

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

We have for you some WhatsApp stickers to make the celebration even more fun. To download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers, Android phone users can visit the Play Store app, or click HERE.

Walnut is said to be the symbol of the four Vedas. At the same time, Sonipatul, which is considered a symbol of Lord Shiva, is worshipped today. Along with this, after the Pancha Tattva (Panchamrat) bath, anointing of flowers, belpatra, dhatura is done. At the same time, after the Pujan Vidhi is completed, Kashmiri Pandits complete the Shivratri festival by wishing each other herath.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2021 07:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).