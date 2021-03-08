Maha Shivaratri 2021 is approaching, and the devotees of Lord Shiva is enthralled. The Hindu festival is celebrated annually in honour of the god Shiva. The festival is also known as the Great Night of Shiva, and devotees chant holy prayers and mantras the whole night to impress the Hindu lord on this significant day. While the festival is considered highly auspicious, the day also marks a remembrance of overcoming darkness and ignorance. As we are close to the celebration of Maha Shivratri 2021, here we bring you Maha Shivratri 2021 auspicious wishes and greetings. These Shivaratri messages, WhatsApp stickers, Lord Shiva HD images, and photos will help you sharing your positive thoughts with your closed ones. Besides, the Maha Shivratri 2021 wishes are also great to share through Facebook, Telegram, Signal, Instagram and other social media apps.

Maha Shivratri 2021 is on March 11. Unlike the previous years, this year’s celebration will be limited and more virtual. Devotees are encouraged to observe Maha Shivratri puja at home, following the auspicious rituals because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ardent devotees of Shiva stay up all night, chanting prayers and observing a day-long fast. To make this event more memorable, check out our latest collection of Maha Shivratri 2021 wishes, messages, Shivratri HD images, Lord Shiva photos and greetings to share through Facebook, WhatsApp, Telegram and more.

Maha Shivratri 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You All a Very Happy Mahashivratri! May Lord Shiva Bless You All With Lots of Happiness and Prosperity!

Maha Shivratri 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Occasion of Mahashivratri, Many-Many Greetings to You and Your Family!

Maha Shivratri 2021 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Celebrate the Auspicious Day of Maha Shivratri With the Joy of Heart and Help People Understand the Values of Lord Shiva.

Maha Shivratri 2021 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish the Glory of Shiva Shankar Uplift Your Soul and Banish All Your Troubles. Happy Maha Shivratri.

Maha Shivratri 2021 Photos (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Glory of the Divine Shiva, Remind Us of Our Capabilities and Help Us Attain Success. Jai Shiva Shankar.

Download Maha Shivratri 2021 WhatsApp Stickers

The facebook-owned app, WhatsApp, has unveiled many stickers, and images dedicated to global events. To download WhatsApp stickers' latest collection, Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE. We hope the above Maha Shivratri 2021 wishes will be useful to you while celebrating the Great Night of Shiva.

