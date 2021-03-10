Herath Poshte 2021 Wishes Take Over Twitter

Netizens Share Herath Mubarak Greetings

Herath Poshte! My best wishes and felicitations on the occasion of Shivratri! May there be peace and prosperity everywhere! Prayers for everyone’s happiness and good health! #Herath #Shivratri #Mahashivratri #Shankaracharya #Srinagar pic.twitter.com/AfkGnFWurq — Junaid Azim Mattu (@Junaid_Mattu) March 10, 2021

Maha Shivratri in Kashmir

To all those in this beautiful land & those who are away too #Herath Mubarak 😊🥰 Heard stories of how it always rains/snows in this magical territory on this day, come what may. If that's not magic, then what is...🎉❤️ #Mahashivratri #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/XxmduOoz2J — Akancha Srivastava (@AkanchaS) March 10, 2021

Herath Mubarak Messages

Celebrating Herath at Home

Herath (Maha Shivratri) Mubarak to all! May there be peace and prosperity all over. Praying for everyone's happiness and good health.🙏🏽 Har Har Mahadev🤲#herathmubarak #Shivratri pic.twitter.com/0YmrHXcZp4 — Umesh Talashi (@UTalashi) March 9, 2021

