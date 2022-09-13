Hindi Day is observed to propagate and spread the significance of the lingo termed the "language of the masses" by Mahatama Gandhi. The annual event is marked to commemorate the date of 14 September 1949. On this day, a compromise was reached during the Constitution of India's drafting on choosing a national language. The settlement, popularly known as the Munshi-Ayyangar formula, was given by the drafting committee, K. M. Munshi and N. Gopalaswami Ayyangar, the main Hindi protagonist. They suggested that Hindi should be India's sole 'national language'. On the other hand, the delegates from the South Indian states preferred English to have a place in the nation's constitution. We celebrate the occasion of Hindi Day to commemorate the event when finally, the Munshi-Ayyangar formula declared Hindi as the official language of India's federal government. Hindi Diwas 2022 will be celebrated on Wednesday, 14 September, and we bring you sample speech write-ups and presentation tips to orate an impressive Hindi Day speech to tell people about the significance of our national lingo. Know All About The Day Dedicated to Celebrate Hindi Language.

It is seen very often in distinct group discussions, speech and debate competitions that people who know and speak more than one language are well aware of how various lingos are spoken, written and said with a particular facial expression, body gesture and eye movement. Linguists say the phrase 'lects' describes how delegates of a specific community recognize themselves in a way that reflects in their speech but not through their social, cultural, economic or geographic origin. If you are searching for sample write-ups and examples for delivering an effective Hindi Diwas 2022 speech at your school or college function or anywhere you want people to understand the language's value, beauty and significance, then we have got you covered. Check out the videos below to get an idea about how to write a memorable speech or Bhashan, as they say in the tongue.

Hindi Diwas 2022 Sample Speech

Hindi Day 2022 Speech Write-Up

Here's How To Write A Speech For Hindi Divas 2022

Note that whenever you start a speech, the ideal way to greet your audience, loved ones and judges is with a "Namaskaar" or "Namaste". After this acknowledgement, address all the important dignitaries and people of high rank present in the room. This must mainly start with the chief guest, followed by the institution's management and so on. We hope this article will surely get you the first prize!

