Holi 2020 Messages in Hindi: Dhuleti WhatsApp Stickers, Dhulandi GIF Images, Facebook Greetings and SMS to Wish on The Festival of Colours

Holi 2020 falls on March 10 this year. Holi celebrations span over two days and while the first day of the celebration is focused on the Holika Dahan (Burning of the bonfire) the second day is a more fun event. People celebrate the main day of Holi with different coloured powders and also use water balloons and sprays to commemorate this festival in a fun and enticing manner. In addition to this, the celebration of Holi is also marked with various delicious delicacies like Jalebi, Puran Poli and of course the traditional consumption of Bhang. We hope that this Holi fills your life with all the colours of spring and wards all the evil in your life. Happy Holi 2020!

The festival of Holi is one of the most prominent festivals for the people of the Hindu community, and it is loved across all age groups. The observance of Holi seems to welcome the spring season. People tend to bury the hatchet and look forward towards new beginnings and newer friendships.

Holi 2020 WhatsApp Message in Hindi: Rang Birange Gubbare Ke Sang. Aaao Khele Hum Holi Ke Rang. Khoob Karein Masti Aur Dhamaal. Aai Holi Saalo Saal… Holi Hai!

Holi 2020 Facebook Greetings: Rang Ho Ya Gulaal, Maaro Pichkari or Laa Do Fuhaar. Nacho or Jhumo, Masti Se Ghumo. Holi Ki Shubkamnaye

Holi Messages in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Photo)Holi 2020 WhatsApp Message: Pichkari Ki Dhar, Gulal Ki Bauchar, Apno Ka Pyaar, Yahi Hai Yaaron Holi Ka Tyoha Happy Holi.

Holi 2020 WhatsApp Message: In Rangon Se Bhi Sundar Ho Zindagi Aapki, Hamesha Mehakti Rahe Yahi Dua Hai Humari, Kabhi Na Bigad Paaye Ye Rishton Ke Pyaar Ki Holi, Aap Sabko Mubarak Ho Ye Holi.

How to Download Happy Holi WhatsApp Stickers Online?

We at LatestLY, wish you and your family a very "Happy Holi 2020", and hope you enjoy the grand festival of colours, responsibly.