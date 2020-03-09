Holi Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Holi 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings and Hike Messages

Happy Holi (File Image)

Holi - we know this festival by different names, ranging from the festival of colours to of course the annual spring festival. Holi celebrations mark the beginning of spring every year, and Rangwali Holi especially is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm by people across the world. Holi is a two-day festival that begins with the Chhoti Holi celebrations and goes on to the more grand and exquisite Rangwali Holi celebration. Rangwali Holi 2020 falls on March 10, and people enjoy celebrating this day in various ways. One of the most loved ways of commemorating this auspicious and festive time is by sharing Happy Holi wishes and messages, Holi 2020 Images and Wallpapers, Happy Rang Holi 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with friends and family. Holi 2020 Messages in Marathi: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Rang Panchami Greetings and Photos to Send Wishes on Holika Dahan.

Holi is an integral Hindu festival that marks the beginning of spring. There are various religious reasons behind the celebration of this fun and colourful festival. However, the most famous of these reasons has to be the story of the demon king, Hiranyakashipu. The evil king let his ego get to him and believed that he was mightier than God. However, his own son, Prahalada, was a devoted follower of Lord Vishnu, which infuriated Hiranyakashipu. He tried to punish Prahalada using cruel ways, and it was around this time that his evil sister, Holika tricked the young boy into sitting in the holy pyre with her. Legend says that she was wearing a cloak to protect her from the fire, and had all the intentions of killing Prahalada. However, looking upon the young boy’s devotion and unflinching belief on Lord Vishnu, he was saved from the fire, which consumed the Evil Holika. This is the story that inspires the celebration of Choti Holi by lighting up Holikas across the country, which is believed to burn all the evil in our hearts. Holi 2020 Dates: Mythology, Significance And Celebrations Related to Holika Dahan And Dhulandi.

This story is also the inspiration behind people’s celebration of Holi as a reminder of the victory of good over evil. With Holi just a few days away, it is bound to be the perfect time to set up plans for your celebration of this auspicious festival. And while you are at it, here are some Happy Holi wishes and messages, Holi 2020 Images and Wallpapers, Happy Rang Holi 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures to send to your friends and family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hope Your Life Be Like a Rainbow Filled With Colors of Love, Friendship and Happiness. Happy Holi!!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Family A Very Bright, Colourful and Joyful Holi. With Love and Best Wishes. Happy Holi.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Neela, Peela, Hara, Gulaabi Yeh Sab to Ek Bahaana Hain, Hame to Tumse Milne Aana Hai, Es Holi Pe Unhe Rangne Jaana Hain..Dil Ne Ek Baar Phir Hamara Kehna Mana Hai.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let the Colours of Holi Bring Cheer and Happiness to Your Life. Red Gulal Being Prosperity and Yellow Being Health. Happy Holi.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May God Gift You All the Colours of Life, Colours of Joy, Colours of Happiness, Colours of Friendship, Colours of Love and All Other Colours You Want to Paint Your Life In. Happy Holi.

How to Download Holi WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Holi stickers for WhatsApp online for free from the Play Store app. Not only WhatsApp Stickers, but there are also many other ways to send Holi 2020 greetings to family and friends. Some of the best ways to do so are to download Holi GIF messages, Happy Holi Wishes, Happy Holi 2020 Facebook status, images with text in Hindi and other languages and more. HERE is the link to download Happy Holi 2020 WhatsApp Stickers. We wish everyone a very Happy and Colourful Holi 2020.