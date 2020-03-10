Holi 2020 Shayari Messages And Dhulandi Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs And SMS to Wish Happy Holi to Family and Friends

Happy Holi 2020 Shayaris (Photo Credits: File Photo)

The most colourful time of the year is here. It is Holi 2020 and people across the country are enthusiastically celebrating the festival. Holi is an important Hindu festival that celebrates the beginning of spring and is filled with fun colours. Rangwali Holi is celebrated on March 10 this year. From traditional delicacies like Puran Poli that make this festival what it is, to the jazzed up Holi parties where everyone gets together to celebrate the colours of spring, there are various rituals that make this festival what it is. However, among this, the most special and cherished habit probably has to be celebrating Holi with not just your closest aids, but also with your distant family and friends. You can greet them by sending Holi wishes and messages, Happy Holi 2020 WhatsApp Stickers, Dhulandi Images, Holi 2020 Shayaris and Happy Holi Facebook Status Pictures among others. We bring to you Holi Shayaris to celebrate the occasion. Holi Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Holi 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings and Hike Messages.

Holi is a crucial festival that not only marks the beginning of spring but also celebrates the victory of Baby Prahalad and the death of internal evil, which is represented by Holika Dahan. Holika Dahan is observed on the night of the day before Holi, on March 9, where a bonfire, considered to be the demon king, Hiranyakashipu’s sister Holika’s pyre, is set ablaze and people perform various Pujas and aartis around this bonfire. Holi celebrations have a special place in the life of everyone, mainly due to the fun element that is associated with this traditional festival. In addition to the rituals and worship, this festival is also embarked with a super fun play of colours and water, which begins on the next day. Holi 2020 Messages in Marathi: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Rang Panchami Greetings and Photos to Send Wishes on Holika Dahan.

Rangwali Holi celebration is considered to be an extremely auspicious time. And it brings with it the prosperous and promising season of spring. As we celebrate the festival, here are some of the best Happy Holi wishes and messages in Hindi, Holi 2020 Shayaris, Rang Holi WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your friends and family to wish them on this significant day.

Holi 2020 WhatsApp Message: Sabhi Rango Ka Raas Hai Holi, Man Ka Ullas Hai Holi, Jeevan Mein Khushiyan Bhar Deti Hai, Bas Isiliye Khaas Hai Holi.

Holi 2020 Facebook Greetings: Rango K Hote Kai Naam, Koi Kahe Lal Koi Kahe Pila. Hum to Jane Bas Khushiyo Ki Holi, Raag Dvesh Mitao Aur Manao Holi

Holi 2020 WhatsApp Message: Dete Hain Aapko Hum Dil Se Ye Duaayein, Holi Ke Rang Aapke Jeevan Mein Bhar Jayein, Aapke Sabhi Sapne Chutki Mein Poore Hon, Aapke Jeevan Mein Dukh Kabhi Na Aayein. Happy Holi.

Holi Shayri (Photo Credits: File Photo)Holi 2020 WhatsApp Message: Jamano K Liye Aaj Holi Hai, Mujhe Toh Teri Yaad Roj Rang Deti Hai.

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging platform, people also use the medium to send Holi WhatsApp Stickers. You can also down Holi WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it your loved ones.

Holi celebrations have been evolving over the years. While the traditional festivity revolved around the significance of playing with the traditional red coloured gulaal, with recent times this festival has become more and more colourful. In fact, people also enjoy commemorating this festival with everything ranging from eco-friendly colours to merely enjoying a delicious feast of yummy delicacies.