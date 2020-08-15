Independence Day 2020 Urdu Shayari and Wishes in Hindi: Independence Day 2020 (Swatantrata Diwas 2020 in Hindi), is finally here and the excitement levels to celebrate the momentous occasions are sky-high. India is observing its 74th Independence Day this year, on August 15, i.e. Saturday. Some several cultural programmes and events mark the celebrations of this special day. The wave of nationalism and patriotism in the run-up to Independence Day is high, and there is a concrete reason for it! They send across popular Independence Day wishes in their native languages such as Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, etc. If you are looking for the best collection of Independence Day 2020 wishes in Hindi, or Independence Day Shayari in Urdu along with 74th Independence Day images, Happy Independence Day 2020 images, then you are on the right page. Happy Independence Day 2020 Greetings: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Image Messages, SMSes, Patriotic Quotes And Thoughts on India's Freedom to Share on 15th August.

Some of the viral keywords on search engine platforms are Independence Day 2020 messages in Hindi, Independence Day Urdu Shayari Images, Happy Independence Day, Swatantrata Diwas wishes images in Hindi, Swatantrata Diwas Urdu wishes, Swatantrata Diwas 2020 Hindi greetings, Happy Independence Day greetings in Hindi and more. We have tried our best to bring a collection that should be helpful in wishing your family and friends on the national festival. People can also send these amazing Independence Day 2020 greetings and wishes via text messages, picture messages, and SMSes. Independence Day Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Independence Day 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

Happy Independence Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bharat Ki Pehchan Ho Tum, Jammu Ki Jaan Ho Tum, Sarhad Ka Armaan Ho Tum, Delhi Ka Dil Ho Tum, Aur Bharat Ka Naam Ho Tum. Happy Independence Day 2020!

Happy Independence Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Zamane bhar me milte hai aashiq kai, Magar watan se khubsurat koi sanam nahi hota, Sone ke kafan me lipat mare shashak kai, Magar Tirange se khubsurat koi kafan nahi hota. Happy Independence Day 2020!

Happy Independence Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: मैं मुस्लिम हूँ, तू हिन्दू है, है दोनों इंसान, ला मैं तेरी गीता पढ़ लूँ, तू पढ़ ले कुरान, इस स्वतंत्रता दिवस के अवसर पर हैं मेरा बस एक ही अरमान एक थाली में खाना खाए सारा हिन्दुस्तान. Happy Independence Day 2020.

Happy Independence Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Azadi Ki Kabhi Shaam Na Hone Denge, Shahidon Ki Kurbani Badnam Na Hone Denge, Bachi Hai Jo Ek Boond Bhi Lahu Ki Tab Tak, Bharat Maa Ka Anchal Nilam Na Hone Denge. Happy Independence Day 2020!

Happy Independence Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: चलो फिर से आज वह नज़ारा याद कर ले, शहीदों के दिल में थी वो ज्वाला याद करले, जिसमे बहकर आज़ादी पहुंची थी किनारे पे देशभक्तो के खून की वो धारा याद करले. Happy Independence Day 2020!

How to Download Independence Day Shayari WhatsApp Stickers?

Here is the download link to get beautiful Independence Day Shayari in Hindi and Urdu on Play Store. If you are looking to be a bit more creative and artistic, then all you have to do is download the above HD Independence Day greetings on your phone. The next step would be to convert them into patriotic GIFs and videos through an app. Then you can share them on your Instagram Reels, Roposso and Chingari profiles as well. Another way is to find some popular and cute stickers on WhatsApp and Hike and share them on respective platforms too.

So, if you are finding ways to wish your loved ones on this historic day by conveying your feelings through the top-trending Independence Day 2020 wishes and greetings, then here you go. We, at LatestLY, bring you these patriotic and popular Independence Day 2020 messages, which you can share on this auspicious occasion. Happy Independence Day 2020!

