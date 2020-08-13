Happy 74th Independence Day 2020 Wishes, HD Images and Wallpapers: India is all set to celebrate its 74th Independence Day on August 15 this Sunday. The annual commemoration is a day of national pride and glory. With the country continuing to battle the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, the way that we celebrate this year’s Independence Day might be different. However, the zeal of the day continues to be the same. To ring in the Independence Day 2020 with friends and family, people are sure to share Happy Independence Day 2020 wishes, 15th August images, Indian Independence Day messages, 74th Independence Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Swatantrata Diwas Facebook Status Pictures. So, we bring you a collection of Independence Day images, Independence Day 2020 HD wallpapers, Happy 74th Independence Day 2020 greetings, Swatantrata Diwas images, Indian Independence Day wallpapers, I-Day images, Tiranga HD images, National Flag HD wallpapers, WhatsApp Stickers, SMS, patriotic quotes, Jai Hind images, Bharat Mata Ki Jai photos for Facebook, and more available for free download online. Independence Day 2020 Greetings & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Quotes, Instagram Stories, GIF Messages And SMS to Wish Indian Independence Day.

As we all know, India finally got Independence from the British rule, at midnight on August 15, 1947. Our fight to Independence was led by various key freedom fighters that all brought their own flair into this journey. From Subhash Chandra Bose’s bold moves to Chandrashekhar Azad’s strategic hits and of course, Mahatma Gandhi’s powerful path of non-violence, the story of India’s Independence is as diverse as the country. Every year, on August 15, we are reminded of the struggles that our forefathers went through to build this country.

Independence Day 2020 HD Images For Free Download

Independence Day celebrations are traditionally filled with flag hoisting ceremonies across the country and include grand events with march pasts and parades at Red Fort in New Delhi and various other places across the country. While the extent of the celebrations may be smaller this year, we can still continue to celebrate in spirit, and observe by sharing Independence Day images, Indian Independence Day quotes, Independence Day 2020, Independence Day poster, Indian Independence Day messages, Independence Day quotes, Independence Day images 2020, Independence Day HD images download 2020, Independence Day images in Hindi, Indian Independence Day wishes, 74th Indian Independence Day, Happy Independence Day 2020 wishes, 74th Independence Day messages, Independence Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with our friends and family. Independence Day 2020 Wishes Images and Messages: WhatsApp Stickers, Tiranga HD Photos, GIFs, Patriotic Quotes and Facebook Greetings to Send on 15th of August.

WhatsApp Message Reads: To Our Soldiers Who Sacrificed Their Life for Us, We Won’t Waste It. Happy 74th Independence Day! Happy Independence Day 2020!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending You Warm Wishes on This Independence Day. Let’s Salute Those Who Made India Proud. Happy Independence Day 2020!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Rejoice in the Spirit of Independent India Soaring to Dizzy Heights… Blessed to Have the Freedom to Soar the Unbound Sky. Happy Independence Day 2020!

Indian Independence Day 2020 HD Wallpapers and GIFs

Apart from images, people also set background wallpapers on desktop, mobile and laptop. There are searches around it as well like Independence Day HD wallpapers, Independence Day wallpaper free download, Swatantrata Diwas wallpapers, Swatantrata Diwas wishes, Tiranga HD wallpapers, Indian Independence Day 2020 HD wallpapers, Jai Hind wallpapers, National Flag HD wallpapers, Bharat Mata Ki Jai HD wallpapers and more. You will find them below.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Independence Day, Let Us Promise Ourselves to Be More Responsible Citizens Who Work for the Development of Nation and Countrymen and women. Happy Independence Day. Happy 74th Independence Day 2020!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Feel the Pride of Being the Part of Such a Glorious Nation. Here’s Sending My Warm Patriotic Wishes to Make This Day Truly Memorable. Happy Indian Independence Day 2020!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Take Decision, To Value Our Nation, Won’t Forget Those Sacrifices, Who Gave Us Freedom. Happy Independence Day 2020!

WhatsApp Message Reads: As We Celebrate on This Day, Remember That No Nation Is Perfect, It Needs to Be Made Perfect. Happy Independence Day. Proud to Be an Indian.

How to Download Independence Day WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Independence Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers online from Play Store. HERE is the download link. Schools and colleges also have special events around Independence Day that tickle our patriotic spirit. India’s story of Independence is filled with inspiring moments that are reiterated on this day. Considering the current pandemic, people are also planning to celebrate their Independence by re-watching their favourite movies on Independence, re-reading some brilliant work by some of India’s key freedom fighters and activists and other unique activities that are safe while also celebrating the country that we all love. Wish you a very Happy Independence Day 2020!

