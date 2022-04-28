International Dance Day 2022 will be celebrated on April 29. Every year, this day is focused on commemorating the one form of staying active that not only helps your body but can also fulfil your soul. Dancing has been one of the oldest art forms that millions worldwide enjoy. Whether you are a trained dancer, an introverted closed-door dancer, or the one who goes all out on the dancefloor and rocks a nagin dance, there is no denying the sheer joy that dance can bring one and all. International Dance Day offers an opportunity for the global celebration of dance. And as we prepare to let loose and celebrate International Dance Day 2022, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate International Dance Day 2022, the significance of International Dance Day and more. International Dance Day 2022: From Flexibility to Balancing, Health Benefits of Dancing.

When is International Dance Day 2022?

International Dance Day 2022 falls on April 29. This commemoration was initiated by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute (ITI), the main partner for the performing arts of UNESCO. International Dance Day is celebrated on April 29 as this day marks the birth anniversary of Jean-Georges Noverre (1727–1810), the creator of modern ballet.

Significance of International Dance Day

International Dance Day is an important observance for various reasons. For starters, dance is one of the most diverse and universally loved art forms across the world. While other art forms may need training, a keen eye for attention and more skills, the thing that makes dance stand apart is the fact that truly - Anybody can dance. It also has a crucial role in shaping our society and has often helped people find solace and a group of trusted and reliable friends.

The celebration of International Dance Day is bound to be filled with various gettogether, community dance functions and more celebratory events. The celebration of International Dance Day to its full extent has been mellowed down in the past two years, as the pandemic has made us avoid social gatherings. Here’s hoping that International Dance Day brings the groove to your life that you want. Happy International Dance Day 2022!

