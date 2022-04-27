International Dance Day is the global celebration of dance, which is one of the happiest ways to stay fit. It is celebrated every year on April 29. International Dance Day was created by the Dance community of the International Theatre Institute, the main partner for the performing arts of UNESCO. It is also the birth anniversary of the creator of modern ballet dancer Jean George’s Noverre. Dancing is one of the easiest ways of staying for people of all age groups, sizes and shapes. As you celebrate International Dance Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated a list of health benefits of dance you must know to keep you motivated and dancing. From Improving Cardiovascular Health to Cognitive Development, Here Are 5 Health Benefits of Dancing

Improves Flexibility

Dancing adds mobility to your body and thus improves flexibility. A flexible body has reduced the chances of injuries and joint pains.

Reduces Stress

If you are stressed or feeling tense, then you must place your favourite music and tap your feet. This will help you ease out, get some relief from the stress and forget your tensions for a while.

Better Heart Health

Dancing has amazing benefits for people with cardiovascular diseases. People who dance 3 to 4 times a week for more than half an hour are believed to have better stamina and breathing thus contributing to better heart health.

Weight Reduction

Dancing is one of the easiest and most fun ways to exercise. Dancing and indulging in dance-related activities like Zumba can help you reduce those extra pounds that you have been struggling with for long.

Better Balancing

Dancing requires balancing your body and maintaining good postures. To maintain a good posture, you control your core which further strengthens your core. A strengthened core means better Balancing.

While there are some people who love dancing alone but there are many who join group classes to enjoy dancing with others. Therefore, dancing helps them make new friends as well. Dancing is a way to stay fit mentally and physically.

Wishing everyone Happy International Dance Day 2022!

