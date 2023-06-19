International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence is observed worldwide on June 19. The global event aims to raise awareness about sexual and gender-based violence and harassment. Every conflict brings a rising tide of human tragedy, especially sexual violence, which refers to any form of sexual abuse or violence against women and girls, men and boys, during armed conflicts. It encompasses a wide range of acts, like rape, forced prostitution, and sexual slavery, which are used as weapons of war and tools of dominance. International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict calls for international cooperation and collective efforts to try and mitigate these issues from the world. Conor McGregor Accused Of Sexual Assault at NBA 2023 Finals, UFC Star Denies Allegations.

International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence 2023 Date

International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict 2023 will be celebrated on June 19.

International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence History

In 2015, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) proclaimed that June 19 would be observed as the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict. Despite international laws against war crimes, incidents of rape, sexual slavery, forced prostitution, sex trafficking, and forced marriages, among others, are still reported from active war zones. The International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict was announced after members of the Security Council passed ‘UN Security Council Resolution 1820’ after unanimously recognising conflict-related sexual violence as a war tactic and a threat to international peace and security. Duane Owen, Sentenced to Death for Raping and Murdering Two Women in 1984, To Be Executed as US Supreme Court Rejects His Appeal.

International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence Significance

The International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict honours and pays tribute to survivors of sexual violence, recognizing their strength and resilience. It also highlights the urgent need to address the root causes of sexual violence in conflict, including gender inequality, discrimination, and impunity for perpetrators. The day serves as a powerful reminder of the urgent need to work collectively to eliminate this grave violation of human rights. On this day, various events are organised to raise awareness, advocate for policy changes, support survivors and mobilize resources to prevent sexual violence of any form.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2023 03:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).