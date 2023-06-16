In a shocking development, UFC star Conor McGregor has been accused with allegations of raping a woman after Game 4 of the NBA Finals, according to demand letters authored by attorney Ariel Mitchell. According to the letters, McGregor sexually assaulted a woman inside of a men's bathroom following the Denver Nuggets vs the Miami Heat match at the Kaseya Center on June 9, Friday in Miami. Although McGregor's representatives claimed that the allegations are false. Conor McGregor Sends Miami Heat Mascot 'Burnie' to Hospital As Promotion for Pain-Relief Spray Goes Wrong During NBA Finals Halftime (Watch Video).

Conor McGregor Accused Of Sexual Assault at NBA 2023 Finals

Conor McGregor has been accused of raping a woman at Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The incident allegedly happened just after the Nuggets had won on Friday, June 9th, at the Kaseya Center in Florida. (The game where he punched the mascot) Demand letters authored by her attorney… pic.twitter.com/cQmHOtC25r — Amiri King (@AmiriKing) June 15, 2023

