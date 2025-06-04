International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression is a global event that is observed every year on June 4. The United Nations observance was established on August 19, 1982. This annual event was originally focused on victims of the 1982 Lebanon War but later, the purpose of this event expanded to acknowledge the pain suffered by children throughout the world who are the victims of physical, mental and emotional abuse. International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression 2025 falls on Wednesday, June 4. In this article, let’s know more about the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression 2025 date, history and the significance of the annual global event. International Children’s Day 2025 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day That Promotes the Wellbeing and Rights of Children.

International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression 2025 Date

International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression 2025 falls on Wednesday, June 4.

International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression History

On August 19, 1982, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in its 31st plenary meeting, considered the question of Palestine at its resumed seventh emergency special session. It said that it was appalled at the great number of innocent Palestinian and Lebanese children victims of Israel's acts of aggression and hence decided to commemorate June 4 of each year as the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression.

International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression Significance

International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression aims to raise awareness about the plight of children who are victims of violence, particularly in conflict zones. The purpose of the day is to acknowledge the pain suffered by children throughout the world who are the victims of physical, mental and emotional abuse.

On this day, awareness campaigns are held by governments, NGOs, and international organisations to educate the public about children's rights and the impact of war and violence.

