International Children’s Day is an annual event celebrated around the world on June 1. The annual event aims to raise awareness about children’s rights and protection, education, and healthcare access and more. The main aim of the international event is to highlight the need to promote awareness of issues like child labour, abuse, and poverty that have affected millions of children around the world. International Children’s Day 2025 falls on Sunday, June 1. International Children’s Day is dedicated to celebrating and supporting all children around the world and sharing the importance of play, joy, and family. In this article, let's know more about International Children’s Day 2025 date, history and the significance of the annual event.

International Children’s Day 2025 Date

International Children’s Day 2025 falls on Sunday, June 1.

International Children's Day History

International Children's Day was first proclaimed during the World Conference on Child Welfare in 1925 in Geneva. On November 4, 1949, the date June 1 was decided to be marked as the International Day for Protection of Children by the Women's International Democratic Federation in Moscow. Since 1950, June 1 is celebrated as Children's Day in many Communist and post-Communist countries.

International Children's Day Significance

International Children’s Day holds significance globally as it shines a light on the needs, rights, and well-being of children. Children around the world still face extreme poverty, hunger, malnutrition, exploitation and lack of education. The international day aims to highlight the fact that every child deserves dignity and equal opportunity. On this day, several events like workshops, seminars and conferences are held to educate communities and organisations to work for the welfare of kids. This day brings global attention to these issues, prompting governments, NGOs, and communities to take action.

