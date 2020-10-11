It is the International Day of The Girl Child tomorrow. Observed annually on October 11, this day is celebrated to honour and empower the girl children. An observance by the United Nations it is also called the Day of Girls and the International Day of the Girl. This day promotes more opportunity for girls and increases awareness of gender inequality faced by them all over the world. One of the ways to create awareness about this day is by sending good wishes and messages that celebrate the girl child. So ahead of International Day of The Girl Child 2020, we bring you a collection of Girl Child day messages, greetings, images and wishes which you can send everyone over Facebook and other forms of social media. Check out our latest collection of International Day of the Girl Child messages, greetings, photos, GIFS and SMS. We also bring you a nice collection of latest WhatsApp stickers and messages to pass on to all girls and women today. International Day of the Girl Child Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Girl Child Day 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

International Day of the Girl Child has been marked since the year 2012. Girls all over the world face a lot of social issues solely based on their gender. This includes no accessibility to education, nutrition, legal rights, medical care. They also face violence and forced child marriage. So this day is a movement that aims at "Save The Girl Child". For this day, we bring you a nice collection of messages, images, greetings and wishes to share on social media and raise awareness about this observance. Check out our collection of Girl Child Day 2020 greetings, images, wishes, messages and photos all for free download. International Day of the Girl Child 2020 Date and Theme: Know History and Significance of the Observance That Highlights Empowering Girls.

Message Reads: The World Will Be a Better Place to Live the Day When a Girl Child Is As Happy as the Other Gender. Let Us Work in Synergy to Make This Dream Come True. Happy International Day of the Girl Child 2020.

Message Reads: Little Girls With Dreams Become Strong Women With Vision. Happy International Day of the Girl Child.

Message Reads: An Educated Woman Has the Power to Educate the Whole Family. Empower the Girl Child!!!

Message Reads: Girl Child Is the Sweetest Blessing and Most Beautiful Creation of God. Happy International Day of the Girl Child 2020!

Message Reads: Blessed Are Those Parents Who Are Gifted With a Girl Child Who Is a Bundle of Joy and a Ray of Hope. Happy International Day of the Girl Child!

