International Day of the Girl Child (Antarrashtriya Balika Diwas in Hindi) will be celebrated on October 11. The annual international observance declared by the United Nations is also called Girl Child Day or the Day of Girls. International Day of the Girl Child 2020 theme is “My Voice, Our Equal Future” where adolescent girls from all walks of life are boldly demanding action against discrimination, violence, and poor learning opportunities. Giving them a voice and a platform are these much-needed special days that raise awareness about issues faced by girls around the world. We bring you a collection of inspirational quotes on the girl child, wishes and greetings for the little girls along with images and HD wallpapers. Here you will find everything from International Day of the Girl Child images, International Day of the Girl Child 2020 HD wallpapers, Happy Girl Child Day 2020 greetings, Girl Child Day wishes, powerful Girl Child Day slogans, SMS, quotes, WhatsApp Stickers, and more available for free download. International Day of Girl Child 2020: 17.26 Million Married Children and Adolescents in 10-19 Age Group Present in India, Says NGO CRY.

Why do we need a day, especially to celebrate girl child? There is a straightforward answer to it. Girls around the world are oppressed and terrorised to a great extent. There are grave issues faced by girls across the globe, such as education, nutrition, forced child marriage, legal rights, and medical rights. Yes, a boy child also suffers from these unjust ways of life, and that is why we do have a special day raising their concerns as well. World Day of the Boy Child or International Boys Day is celebrated on May 16. Coming back to the Day of Girls 2020, teenage girls are asserting their power as change-makers and the international day will focus on their demands to live free from gender-based violence, harmful practices, and HIV and AIDS. Secondly, learn new skills towards the futures they choose and finally, lead as a generation of activists accelerating social change. Bravo! International Day of the Girl Child: 7 Things You Should Not Stop Your Daughter From Doing.

Ahead of International Day of the Girl Child, keywords have flooded the search engine platforms with people looking for latest images, inspirational quotes and messages. International Day of the Girl Child images, International Day of the Girl Child quotes, International Day of the Girl Child theme, International Day of the Girl Child activities, International Girl Child Day poem, International Girl Child Day messages, International Girl Child Day slogans in Hindi, International Girl Child Day quotes in Hindi, Girl Child Day 2020, Girl Child Day in India, Girl Child Day quotes, Girl Child Day slogan, and more. Go ahead and download it all for free.

Happy International Day of the Girl Child (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Courage, Sacrifice, Determination, Commitment, Toughness, Heart, Talent, Guts. That’s What Little Girls Are Made Of.” – Bethany Hamilton! Happy International Day of the Girl Child 2020!

Antarrashtriya Balika Diwas (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jis Beti Ko Aaj Bachaoge, Kal Paaloge Aur Padhaoge, Wahi Bhudape Mein Jaa Kar Tumhara Sahara Banegi.” Antarrashtriya Balika Diwas 2020!

Happy International Day of the Girl Child (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Without a Girl Child in Your Family, You Cannot Have Prosperity, Happiness and Glory. Always Respect Her and Care for Her…. Happy International Girl Child Day.

Happy International Day of the Girl Child (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Day Is Just to Celebrate Your Existence! I Wish You Blossom Like a Beautiful Rose Whose Charm Never Goes!! May You Stand Like a Stone, Firm Enough, Not to Get Hit by Any Adversity! Happy Girl Child Day 2020!

International Day of The Girl Child (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “The World Needs Strong Women. Women Who Will Lift and Build Others, Who Will Love and Be Loved. Women Who Live Bravely, Both Tender and Fierce. Women of Indomitable Will.” -Amy Tenny

How to Download International Girl Child Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

If images and text messages are not enough, you can always download lovely WhatsApp Stickers to celebrate the day. However, you may not find the desired stickers from the Play Store. To send special ‘International Day of the Girl Child’ WhatsApp Stickers, you will need to convert images into stickers. Follow the steps on the provided link HERE – “WhatsApp Stickers Update: Here’s How You Can Convert Photos into Stickers on Android Phone”. We wish everyone a very Happy Girl Child Day 2020!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 10, 2020 10:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).