International Day of the Girl Child 2020 is on October 11. It is an international observance day declared by the United Nations. The observance is also known as the Day of Girls and International Day of the Girl. It was in 2012, the first International Day of the Girl Child was observed. There is a lot to know about the observance. Every year, the UN designates a central theme which focuses on the upliftment of girl child power. International Day of Girl Child 2020 is also special because it marks the 25th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action for working towards empowering girls and their rights globally. As we gear up to celebrate International Day of the Girl Child 2020, in this article, we bring you this year’s event date, theme, history and significance that highlights the importance of empowering girls. International Day of the Girl Child Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Girl Child Day 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

International Day of the Girl Child 2020 Date and Theme

International Day of the Girl Child was first observed on October 11, 2012. Ever since then, the day is marked globally on this date every year. The United Nations also designates a theme each year for the observation. For International Day of the Girl Child 2020, the theme is “My Voice, Our Equal Future.” This year’s theme focuses on how girls globally are leading the way.

International Day of the Girl Child: History and Significance

The International Day of Girls initiative began as a project of Plan International—a non-governmental organisation that operates worldwide. It was on December 19, 2011, when the United Nations General Assembly voted to pass a resolution adopting October 11, 2012, as the inaugural International Day of Girls. The day focuses on increasing awareness of issues faced by girls around the world. The Day of Girls also helps raise awareness not only of the issues that girls face, but also of what is likely to happen when those problems are solved.

International Day of the Girl Child 2020 theme is ‘My Voice, Our Equal Future.’ According to UN, the theme seizes the opportunity to be inspired by what adolescent girls see as the change they want, the solutions—big and small, how they are leading and demanding changes across the world.

