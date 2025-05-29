International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers is an annual global event that is held on May 29 around the world. The annual event aims to pay tribute to all the men and women who have served and continued to serve in United Nations peacekeeping operations for their professionalism, dedication, and courage. The day also is marked to honour the memory of those who have lost their lives in the cause of peace. International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers 2025 falls on Thursday, May 29. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

According to UN, today, more than 68,000 civilians, military, and police personnel serve in 11 UN peacekeeping missions, confronting increasingly complex and interconnected challenges shaped by a shifting geopolitical landscape. Despite the challenges, peacekeepers remain steadfast in their pursuit of peace. In this article, let’s know more about International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers 2025 Date

International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers 2025 falls on Thursday, May 29.

International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers History

International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers was designated by United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Resolution 57/129, on December 11, 2002. This day was established after an official request of the Ukrainian Peacekeepers Association and the Government of Ukraine to the UN General Assembly and first celebrated in 2003. The date, May 29, marks the anniversary of the creation of the United Nations Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO) in 1948 to monitor the ceasefire after the 1948 Arab-Israeli War, which was the first ever UN peacekeeping mission.

International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers Significance

International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers is an important annual event that pays tribute to unwavering service and sacrifice of personnel, as well as the resilience of the communities they support. The day is a perfect time to honour and remember over 4,400 peacekeepers who have lost their lives in the cause of peace, including 57 in 2024 alone.

This annual event is marked at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City with the presentation of the Dag Hammarskjöld Medal, statements by the President of the General Assembly and the Secretary-General, along with other events.

