International Day of Yoga 2025 Theme Is ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’: Here’s a Look at Themes of Previous Years’ Yoga Day Celebrations

International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21. Celebrating the International Day of Yoga is a wonderful reminder for everyone. The reminder is that doing yoga regularly can bring ample balance, peace, and strength to your life. People from all across the globe celebrate this day. Every citizen comes together from various parts of the world at one point to practice and celebrate. Moreover, do you know that doing yoga is an ancient way to promote your physical and mental well-being naturally? Every year, the theme for International Day of Yoga changes. is International Day of Yoga 2025 theme is "Yoga for One Earth, One Health." The aim of this year's theme is to highlight how yoga not only nurtures individual health but also encourages harmony with the planet. In this article, you will learn in detail about the importance of every year's theme from 2020 to 2025. International Day of Yoga 2025 Wishes: Share Happy Yoga Day Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, GIF Images and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate the Power of Yoga.

International Yoga Day Theme for 2020: Yoga at Home and Yoga With Family

The International Yoga Day Theme for 2020 aimed to stay more physically active by doing household chores, yoga, aerobics, and other activities at home during the COVID‑19 lockdown. Yoga Day 2025: Delhi Metro Services To Commence From 4 Am on June 21 To Facilitate Movement of Yoga Enthusiasts on Occasion of International Day of Yoga 2025.

International Yoga Day Theme for 2021: Yoga for Well-Being

The International Yoga Day Theme for 2021 aimed to improve every citizen's mental and physical wellness. As the COVID-19 pandemic has affected millions of people.

International Yoga Day Theme 2022: Yoga for Humanity

The International Yoga Day Theme for 2022 aimed to focus more on supporting collective resilience and mental health during and after the pandemic. Yoga helps a lot with internal healing.

International Yoga Day Theme 2023: Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam

The International Yoga Day Theme for 2023 aimed to celebrate global unity and interconnectedness. All of this happened by doing large-scale events all across the globe.

International Yoga Day Theme 2024: Yoga for Self and Society

The International Yoga Day Theme for 2024 aimed to raise more awareness of putting yourself first for your complete well-being. It will later become the foundation for stronger communities, and more people will participate in yoga.

International Yoga Day Theme 2025: Yoga for One Earth, One Health

The International Yoga Day Theme for 2025 aimed to promote the balance between individual wellness and the planet's health by combining personal, planetary, and environmental health.

Did you know that regularly practising yoga can improve your health and overall well-being? This year's theme is a beautiful reminder of how your well-being can connect with global wellness.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2025 04:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).