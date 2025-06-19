Today, June 19, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that metro services in the national capital will commence from 4 AM from all originating stations on Saturday, June 21, 2025. The DMCR said that the decision was taken to facilitate the movement of yoga enthusiasts on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga 2025. "Services will be available on all lines at an interval of 30 minutes from 4 am onwards till the commencement of passenger services as per daily timetable," the DMRC said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Magenta Line Services Delayed Between Botanical Garden- Kalkaji Mandir: Delhi Metro.

Metro Services in Delhi To Begin at 4 AM on June 21

DELHI METRO TO COMMENCE SERVICES AT 4 AM ON THE OCCASION OF INTERNATIONAL DAY OF YOGA ON 21ST JUNE 2025 Delhi Metro services will commence from 4 am from all originating stations on 21st June 2025 (Saturday) to facilitate the movement of yoga enthusiasts on the occasion of… — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) June 19, 2025

