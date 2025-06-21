Mumbai, June 21: Actress Hina Khan is celebrating the International Yoga Day with a view. On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures. The pictures feature the actress doing Yoga against the picturesque backdrop of the Arabian sea.

The actress opted for a perfect outfit in the colour family of blue to go with the sea behind her. She wrote in the caption, “Yoga with a perfect view Yog, breath work, meditation is everything Be good to yourself #internationalyogaday2025 (sic)”. A few weeks ago, the actress announced her union with Rocky Jaiswal as the two tied the nuptial knot. The couple took to their Instagram, and shared a joint post. On 11th International Yoga Day 2025, Malaika Arora Reveals Yoga Is Key to Her Mental and Physical Health.

The post featured several pictures from their special day including them embracing each other, close-up shots of Mehendi, them signing the marriage document. The actress shared that for the occasion, she donned a custom made wedding outfit by designer Manish Malhotra.

Hina Khan Does Yoga With a ‘Perfect View’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑯𝒊𝒏𝒂 𝑲𝒉𝒂𝒏 (@realhinakhan)

They wrote in the caption, “From two different worlds, we built a universe of love. Our differences faded, our hearts aligned, creating a bond to last lifetimes. We are our home, our light, our hope and together, we transcend all barriers. Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your Blessings and Wishes as Wife and Husband. #MM’sMinimalistBride #TwinFlame #OurLoveStory #SoulBound A special piece from the one and only MM”. International Day of Yoga 2025: Shilpa Shetty Urges Everyone To Keep Practising Yoga and Stay Healthy and Happy, Says ‘Gratitude Is the Highest Form of Yoga’.

For the occasion, the actress chose the handloom saree in opal green, with gold and silver threads tracing age-old motifs across its weave. It has a light blush border, embroidered with threadwork and zardozi, framed the drape with quiet intricacy. The saree has her and her husband’s names delicately embroidered, which serves as a personal note stitched into tradition. The look was complemented by imperial heirlooms. Rocky wore our signature kurta.

